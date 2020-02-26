This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sugrue's Kerry team defeat Limerick to set up Munster final at home to Cork

A 0-14 to 0-7 victory for the Kingdom tonight in Rathkeale.

By John Keogh Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 9:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,659 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5023509
John Sugrue watched his Kerry team win tongiht in Rathkeale.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
John Sugrue watched his Kerry team win tongiht in Rathkeale.jk
John Sugrue watched his Kerry team win tongiht in Rathkeale.jk
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Kerry 0-14
Limerick 0-7

John Keogh reports from Rathkeale

KERRY HAVE SEVEN points to spare over Limerick at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale tonight and will now play Cork in the EirGrid Munster U20 football decider next week.

John Sugrue’s side were comfortable victors in this semi final, but Limerick could have made the margin a lot tighter if it wasn’t for some wayward first-half shooting.

Kerry led by three at the break with Paul Walsh and Killian Falvey popping over two each in a half where they shone brighter than everyone else.

Limerick had fine performances from James Molyneaux and Craig Carew, but were unable to stop Kerry’s class for large periods.

Falvey’s two first half points had Kerry in control at 0-3 to 0-1 after 10 minutes and the Kingdom also had four wides to their name at that stage.

A Walsh free stretched that lead to three on 17 minutes, but Limerick, despite five wides, brought the gap back to one thanks to two superb efforts from Molyneaux and Eoin O’Mahony.

Kerry upped the pace as the half drew to a close, however, and points from Luka Brosnan and Walsh gave them a 0-6 to 0-3 lead.

Kerry’s Patrick Darcy and Limerick’s John Hayes traded points early in the second half, but scores from Walsh and Falvey helped Kerry go four points clear.

The Kingdom got their scores much easier in the second half and always had enough in the tank when Limerick manged to cause them trouble.

Two sublime Paul O’Shea points highlighted the second half as Kerry cruised home in the end to win 0-14 to 0-7.

Scorers for Kerry: Paul Walsh 0-4 (0-3f), Killian Falvey 0-3, Paul O’Shea 0-2, Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich, Luka Brosnan, Patrick Darcy, Michael O’Gara and Sean Quilter 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: James Cummins, James Molyneaux, Eoin O’Mahony, John Hayes (0-1f), Brian Foley, Rory O’Brien, Barry Coleman 0-1 each.

Kerry

1. Marc Kelliher (Glenflesk)

2. Owen Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla)
3. James McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks)
4. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks)

5. Luka Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds)
6. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
7. Sean O’Brien (Beaufort)

8. Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion)
9. Michael O’Gara (Austin Stacks)

10. Paul Walsh (Brosna)
11. Patrick Darcy (Glenflesk)
12. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)

13. Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)
14. Sean Keane (Listowel Emmets)
15. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin)

Subs

19. Colm Moriarty (Annascaul) for Casey (inj, 26)
23. Eddie Horan (Scartaglen) for Lyne (41)
18. Sean O’Connell (Cordal) for Keane (49)
22. Sean Quilter (Austin Stacks) for Ó Beaglaoich (53)
17. Alan Dineen (Rathmore) for O’Brien (58)

Limerick

1. Ronan McElligott (Mungret St Pauls)

2. Cormac Woulfe (St Senans)
3. Craig Carew (Claughaun)
4. Darragh O’Keeffe (Fedamore)

5. Barry Coleman (Rathkeale)
6. Adam Shanagher (Rathkeale)
13. James Garvey (Mungret St Pauls)

7. Liam Kennedy (St Kieran’s)
10. James Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford)

8. Rory O’Brien (Fr Caseys)
11. Brian Foley (Newcastle West)
9. James Cummins (Galbally)

12. John Hayes (St Kierans)
14. Eoin O’Mahony (Galbally)
15. Colm Ryan Feenagh/Kilmeedy)

Subs

17. Cathal McCarthy (Monaleen) for Ryan (44)
21. James Pomeroy (Kildimo Pallaskenry) for O’Keeffe (51)
19. Shane O’Donoghue (Ballylanders) for O’Mahony (57)
20. Shane Barry (Mungret St Pauls) for Kennedy (59)
23. Conor Galvin (Mungret St Pauls) for O’Brien (64)

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)

About the author:

About the author
John Keogh
johnnybkeogh@gmail.com

