Kerry great Ní Mhuircheartaigh announces inter-county retirement

KERRY FOOTBALL GREAT Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh has this evening brought the curtain down on her inter-county football career.

The 32-year-old made her Kerry debut in 2008 as a 16-year-old. She ended her long-awaited search for an All-Ireland title this year, firing six points in August’s 3-14 to 0-11 final success over Galway, that saw Kerry won national senior honours for the first time in 31 years.

The forward won five All-Star awards during her career and was named TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year in 2023.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh announces intercounty retirement pic.twitter.com/FmfBb89i1f — KerryLGFA (@kerryladiesfoot) December 22, 2024

Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s statement in full announcing her decision, released by the Kerry LGFA, reads:

“After 17 years of representing Kerry at inter-county level, I have made the decision to retire from playing with the Kerry Ladies Football team. This has been a deeply difficult decision, but one I feel is right for me at this stage in my career.

“I would like to thank the Kerry County Board for their support throughout my journey. A special thanks to the management teams over the years particularly Darragh and Declan and their management teams, for their guidance, leadership and passion for the Kerry ladies.

“Your dedication has played a key role in my development, both on and off the field. To my teammates, it has been an honour to represent this jersey alongside such talented and driven individuals.

“I’ll forever cherish the memories we’ve shared together and the friendships we have created.”

Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh celebrates with Joint Managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long as she came off in the final moments of this year's All-Ireland final. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“Do mo chlub Corca Dhuibhne míle buiochas as an dtacaíocht a thug sibh dom i gcónaí. Mom, Dad agus Colm. Ó bhun mo chroí go raibh míle maith agaibh as na haon rud atá déanta agaibh dom ó thosnaíos ag imirt. Chabhraigh sibh liorn dul thar nais bliain i ndiaidh bliana chun an bonn speisialta san a bhuachtaint.

“An tacaíocht atá tugtha agaibh dom thar na blianta, níl a sárú le fáil.

“While my playing days may be over, the pride and love I have for Kerry football will never fade. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey – I’ll carry the memories with me always.

“Níl aon rud dodhéanta. Mná na Riochta abú.”

Kerry's Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh is lifted by teammates Aishling O'Connell and Anna Galvin after winning in August. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The Kerry Ladies Football board paid tribute to Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

“Today the curtain falls on the career of one of the greatest Gaelic footballers that the Kingdom has ever produced. Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh has been an inspiration to all who have witnessed her 17-year career in the Green and Gold.

“Louise is the embodiment of what makes Ladies Gaelic Football great. Talented, consistent, hardworking, committed, dedicated and inspiring are all words that come to mind when describing Louise on and off the field.

“Louise has achieved individual and team success throughout her time with Kerry LGFA. Five All-Star awards, Players Player of the Year Award, LIDL Division 2 and Division 1 NFL titles, Munster senior championship titles culminating in the 2024 TG4 Senior All-Ireland Championship title are a tribute to her consistent performances throughout the years.

“On behalf of the all members of Kerry LGFA executive, players, management, sponsors and supporters, I wish to thank Louise for bringing us on a wonderful journey over the past 17 years and look forward to what the future holds for her going forward.

“Louise – laoch Chiarraí agus laoch Chorca Dhuibhne.

“Chaith tú an geansai le bród agus onóir – rinne tú gaisce!

“Beidh muintir Chiarrai buíoch duit i gcónai. Go n-eirí leat as seo amach.”