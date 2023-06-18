Kerry send out stinging warning with 28-point hammering of Louth

Kerry 5-24

Louth 0-11

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kerry sent out a stinging warning sign to the remaining eleven teams left in the championship as they waltzed past Louth by a sizzling 28 points.

With fellow contenders Dublin doing a similar job on Mickey Harte’s side in the Leinster final by 21 points, the target was there for Jack O’Connor’s side and they duly delivered.

Pace and ball movement combined in the stunning attacking performance where Kerry cut Louth’s blanket defence to ribbons to bring their progressive season to an almighty end.

Having shown glimpses against Cork the last day out, Sean O’Shea caught the eye with 1-8. Kenmare’s finest is getting into the groove and really found his form at Laois Hire O’Moore Park.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Sean O'Shea was superb. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Louth were unable to handle Kerry’s directness and they faltered in a punishing 20 minute period in the first half. Louth conceded 2-10 in that costly spell. David Clifford found the net first while Mike Breen rewarded O’Connor’s faith with a goal before half time.

Sam Mulroy finally ended Louth’s drought to make it 2-15 to 0-3 at half time but the second half was merely about formalities at that stage.

Both Clifford brothers found the net in the opening quarter upon the resumption. Paudie palmed home while David bagged his second from the penalty spot.

Advertisement

Louth’s best spell came and went with three quick points from Conor Early and a Dylan McKeown brace. O’Shea wiped out that bright Louth play by running home a goal to add to his already burgeoning tally. The Kingdom have put the group stages to good use it seems.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Clifford received an escort from the stands before the final whistle. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Kerry: Seán O’Shea 1-8 (3f, 1m, 1’45), David Clifford 2-4 (1-0 pen, 1m),Paudie Clifford 1-2, Mike Breen 1-0, Tony Brosnan (1m) and Diarmuid O’Connor 0-3 each, Tom O’Sullivan and Dara Moynihan 0-2 each,

Scorers for Louth: Dylan McKeown (1f), Ciarán Downey, Conor Grimes, 0-2 each, Sam Mulroy 0-1 (1f) Niall Sharkey, Liam Jackson, Anthony Williams and Conor Early 0-1 each

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

5. Paul Murphy (Dingle), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

7. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10.Dara Moynihan (Spa), 13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

17. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

Subs

19. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle) for Barry (47)

24. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) for Breen (47)

20. Ruairí Murphy (Listry) for Moynihan (52)

22. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks) for Spillane (52)

21. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) for D Clifford (55)

Louth

1. James Califf (Dreadnots)

2. Dan Corcoran (Geraldines), 3. Peter Lynch (Roche Emmets), 4. Donal McKenny (Ardee St.Mary’s)

5. Leonard Grey (St. Patricks), 6. Niall Sharkey (Glyde Rangers), 7. Conall McKeever (Clan Na Gael)

8. Tommy Durnin (Inniskeen Grattans), 9. Conor Early (Na Fianna)

10. Ciarán Murphy (St. Patricks); 11. Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues), 12. Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets)

15. Craig Lennon (St. Mochta’s), 14. Sam Mulroy (Naomh Mairtin), 13. Conall McCaul (St. Joseph’s)

Subs

19. Bevan Duffy (St. Fechins) for Murphy (HT)

20. Liam Jackson (Ardee St.Mary’s) for McCaul (HT)

26. Anthony Williams (Dreadnots) for Corcoran (44)

25. Dylan Mckeown (Dundalk Gaels) for Mulroy (46)

18. Jonathan Commins (Ardee St.Mary’s) for Lynch (66)

Referee: James Molloy (Galway).