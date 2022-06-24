Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 24 June 2022
Kerry's Clifford boost for quarter final clash while Mayo must do without Ryan O'Donoghue

The managers have named their side’s for Sunday’s meeting.

By The42 Team Friday 24 Jun 2022, 9:30 PM
Kerry's David Clifford.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kerry's David Clifford.
Kerry's David Clifford.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DAVID CLIFFORD HAS been declared fit and will start for Kerry in Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter final clash with Mayo.

A calf injury ruled the Kingdom’s talisman out of their Munster final triumph over Limerick but has returned to the full-forward line in place of Tony Brosnan.

Clifford is one of three changes for Jack O’Connor’s side while it appears that Mayo will be without the services of Ryan O’Donoghue, who was not named in the starting XV.

However, as manager James Horan has not announced the full squad it remains to be seen whether he will take his place on the bench.

Horan has made just one change to the side that surged past Kildare in the second half to secure their place in the last eight, with Jordan Flynn in for Jason Doherty at wing forward.

For Kerry, David Moran and Dara Moynihan come into their team, with Killian Spillane on the bench and Jack Berry not included in the 26-man matchday panel.

Kerry team:

1. Shane Ryan (Ráth Mhór).

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda).
3. Jason Foley (Baile Uí Donnachú)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Daingean Uí Chúis)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)
6. Tadhg Morley (Teampall Nua)
7. Gavin White (Dr Crócaigh)

8. David Moran (Céirín Ó Rathaile)
9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa Cill Airne)
11. Seán O’Shea (An Neidín)
12. Stephen O’Brien (An Neidín)

13. Paudie Clifford (An Fhosadh)
14. David Clifford (An Fhosadh)
15. Paul Geaney (Daingean Uí Chúis)

Subs:
16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crócaigh)
17. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crócaigh)
18. Killian Spillane (Teampall Nua)
19. Paul Murphy (Ráth Mhór)
20. Micheál Burns (Dr Crócaigh)
21. Joe O’Connor (Aibhistin de Staic)
22. Jack Savage (Céirín Ó Rathaile)
23. Gavin Crowley (Teampall Nua)
24. Darragh Roche (Gleann Fleisce)
25. Jack O’Shea (Aibhistin de Staic)
26. Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil)

Mayo team:

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Lee Keegan (Westport)
3. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)
4. E Hession (Garrymore)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)
11. Diarmuid O’Connor (Balluntubber)
12. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. James Carr (Ardagh)
14. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)
15. Cillian O’Connor (Balluntubber)

The42 Team

