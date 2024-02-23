Kerry, Mayo and Cork announce sides ahead of weekend football league games

KERRY BOSS JACK O’Connor has named the same team that defeated Mayo last weekend, for tomorrow night’s crunch Division 1 tie against Dublin in Croke Park, (TG4 live, 7.30pm).

The repeat of last year’s All-Ireland sees Kerry name a team with 11 of the starters that lost to Dublin by two points in the decider last July. Defender Dylan Casey, midfielder Joe O’Connor, and the forward pair of Dylan Geaney and Cillian Burke, represent the four new faces

Mayo have made four changes for their trip to Omagh tomorrow to face Tyrone, (RTÉ 2 live, 5.15pm).

Rob Hennelly gets the nod to start in goal, while Stephen Coen and Enda Hession are selected in the half-back line. Ballinrobe’s Diarmuid Duffy is a newcomer in the half-forward line.

Goalkeeper Micheal Aodh Martin has been named to start for Cork for their Division 2 trip away to Fermanagh on Sunday. That’s the only change by manager John Cleary in the team he has announced, as Cork try to get their first points of a campaign that has seen them struggle to date.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

10. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 11. Dylan Geaney (Dingle), 12. Cillian Burke (Milltown-Castlemaine)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare), 15. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Raheny, Dublin)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore), 7. Enda Hessioin (Garrymore)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber), 9. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

10. Diarmuid Duffy (Ballinrobe), 11. Fergal Boland (Aghamore), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Cork

1. Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Matty Taylor (Mall0w)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), 12. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven – captain), 15. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary)