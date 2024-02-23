Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Kerry's Tadhg Morley and Jack O'Connor Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
GAA

Kerry, Mayo and Cork announce sides ahead of weekend football league games

Kerry head to Croke Park for tomorrow night’s glamour clash.
0
837
50 minutes ago

KERRY BOSS JACK O’Connor has named the same team that defeated Mayo last weekend, for tomorrow night’s crunch Division 1 tie against Dublin in Croke Park, (TG4 live, 7.30pm).

The repeat of last year’s All-Ireland sees Kerry name a team with 11 of the starters that lost to Dublin by two points in the decider last July. Defender Dylan Casey, midfielder Joe O’Connor, and the forward pair of Dylan Geaney and Cillian Burke, represent the four new faces

Mayo have made four changes for their trip to Omagh tomorrow to face Tyrone, (RTÉ 2 live, 5.15pm).

Rob Hennelly gets the  nod to start in goal, while Stephen Coen and Enda Hession are selected in the half-back line. Ballinrobe’s Diarmuid Duffy is a newcomer in the half-forward line.

Goalkeeper Micheal Aodh Martin has been named to start for Cork for their Division 2 trip away to Fermanagh on Sunday. That’s the only change by manager John Cleary in the team he has announced, as Cork try to get their first points of a campaign that has seen them struggle to date.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Joe O’Connor  (Austin Stacks)

10. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 11. Dylan Geaney (Dingle), 12. Cillian Burke (Milltown-Castlemaine)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare), 15. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Raheny, Dublin)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore), 7. Enda Hessioin (Garrymore)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber), 9. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

10. Diarmuid Duffy (Ballinrobe), 11. Fergal Boland (Aghamore), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Cork

1. Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Matty Taylor (Mall0w)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), 12. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven – captain), 15. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary)

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     