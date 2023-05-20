Mayo impress as Kerry lose first senior championship game at home since 1995

Mayo 1-19

Kerry 0-17

ON THE AFTERNOON that a new football championship format was wheeled into view, an established pattern was ended as Kerry tasted defeat on home soil in this setting for the first time in 28 years.

Their unbeaten championship record at Kingdom venues stretched back to the 1995 Munster final, but they were taken down by a superb showing by Mayo here.

Trailing by five at the interval, that was the margin in arrears that Kerry were by the final whistle. Eoghan McLaughlin drilled home the only goal of the game in the 60th minute, shortly after being sprung from the bench.

Another stunning showing by David Clifford that yielded 0-8 could not prevent Kerry from succumbing to an opening group stage loss.

If Mayo had concerns about their performance carrying a layer of rust following a six-week layoff, the first half swiftly dispelled that. They posted the opening two points of the game, and while Kerry drew level at 0-3 apiece by the 12th minute, they were in arrears for the remainder of the half.

At the break it stood 0-12 to 0-7, an accurate reflection of Mayo’s authority but a position that was only fashioned by a turbo-charged boost before the interval as they reeled off four points in succession.

More to follow…

Scorers for Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue 0-5 (0-2f), Aidan O’Shea 0-3 (0-2f, 0-1 mark), James Carr 0-3, Eoghan McLaughlin 1-0, Matthew Ruane 0-2, Paddy Durcan 0-1, Jack Carney 0-1, Jordan Flynn 0-1, Pádraig O’Hora 0-1, Jason Doherty 0-1, Donnacha McHugh 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 0-8 (0-3f), Paul Geaney 0-3, Seán O’Shea 0-3 (0-2f, 0-1 ’45), Tom O’Sullivan 0-2, Dara Moynihan 0-1.

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

24. Pádraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites), 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 21. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

4. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 6. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis),

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 11. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 18. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole),

14. James Carr (Ardagh), 13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Subs

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels) for Doherty (47)

19. Enda Hession (Garrymore) for Callinan (47)

17. Tommy Conroy (The Neale) for Carr (53)

22. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport) for O’Hora (56)

7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore) for Coyne (59)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 14. David Clifford (Fossa – captain), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

21. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) for Morley (blood) (24)

Morley for Murphy (27)

21. Murphy for Casey (half-time)

18. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe) for Brosnan (half-time)

20. Ruairi Murphy (Listry) for Moynihan (46)

24. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare) for Barry (63)

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone)