Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 26 June 2022
Advertisement

Kerry's next step, Mayo's challenge, the opportunity for Galway and Armagh

Two massive All-Ireland quarter-finals await in Croke Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 26 Jun 2022, 7:00 AM
56 minutes ago 460 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5799910
Kerry and Mayo renew acquaintances.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kerry and Mayo renew acquaintances.
Kerry and Mayo renew acquaintances.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

1. Kerry’s next step…

It is just under three months since Kerry headed down the road from Croke Park, the league trophy in tow, the title of spring champions fastened to them and a sense of positivity as they turned the corner towards the championship. They blitzed Mayo that day by 15 points and there has been no slippage since in terms of resounding victories – 12 points clear of Cork and 23 points clear of Limerick.

It’s not new information that they were comfortably clear of the opposition in Munster, another provincial crown merely reaffirms it. But translating that into a hot streak of form in Croke Park is the next step they must take. Burning up the ground at home in Killarney is one thing, last year generated enough regrets for Kerry in their showing in the All-Ireland series, to prompt caution now.

Still they are a formidable unit. Their defence is spearheaded by speedsters, Shane Ryan has brought consistency to the number one post, Diarmuid O’Connor is growing in stature at midfield and Paul Geaney looks a revived figure in attack. The squad news sees Adrian Spillane and Jack Barry out, Dara Moynihan and David Clifford in. The presence of the latter linking up with his brother Paudie and Sean O’Shea provides a considerable problem for Mayo to solve.

Kerry have the form, now is the opportunity to cast aside concerns they have not been road-tested sufficiently to reach full speed.

2. Mayo’s challenge…

We’ve been here before. Mayo stuttering and stumbling their way through the championship before catching fire when the needed was greatest. They tapped into some of their best stuff in the 2017 All-Ireland quarter-final replay against Roscommon and in the 2019 Super 8s clash with Donegal. Both those wins were preceded by unconvincing and patchy displays, similar to the recent qualifiers against Monaghan and Kildare.

lee-keegan Mayo's Lee Keegan.

Can they step it up again at a critical stage? Injuries continue to hurt their cause, much like Cillian O’Connor’s absence ultimately hampered them against Tyrone last year, there is a sense they are now feeling the pain of neither Tommy Conroy or Ryan O’Donoghue being available close to goal. Some of the stars of those past shows of defiance have slipped into retirement, replacing them was never going to be a simple process.

They still have Lee Keegan giving towering performances, they still have Oisin Mullin after a winter where he looked bound for Australia and they still have some hope that they can lift themselves again. But their form and that of Kerry’s, means this represents a huge challenge.

tomo-culhane-liam-silke-and-owen-gallagher-celebrate-with-the-cup Galway players celebrate their Connnacht final win. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

3. The opportunity for Galway and Armagh…

The quarter-final that has sparked most debate in the attempts to forecast a winner. The provincial champions that have impressed in taking down Mayo, Leitrim and Roscommon, after previously claiming Division 2 promotion. The qualifier outfit that have rebounded in some style from Ulster disappointment with statement wins achieved over the reigning All-Ireland champions and the team that had handed them off in Ballybofey in April.

It’s a clash dripping with potential but also one loaded with significance for both camps. With big guns on the opposite sides of the draw, there is an All-Ireland semi-final place at stake and a viable pathway to a final. Galway haven’t been in the final since 2001 and their only modern semi-final appearance was in 2018, Armagh’s last final showing was 2003 and their most recent last four contest was 2005.

kieran-mcgeeney-with-fans Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney.

Padraic Joyce and Kieran McGeeney were two of the most celebrated figures in the game during their playing era. For all the plaudits their teams have received to date this summer, they will know the opportunity to push on further is a big one.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie