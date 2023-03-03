Kerry and Mayo name unchanged sides for Sunday league clashes

KERRY AND MAYO have named unchanged starting teams for their respective Division 1 Allianz football league clashes this weekend.

Jack O’Connor’s All-Ireland champions and league holders face Tyrone at Healy Park, Omagh on Sunday afternoon [12.45pm], while Kevin McStay’s Mayo travel to Dr Hyde Park to lock horns with Roscommon [2.45pm]. Both games will be live on TG4.

O’Connor keeps the faith in the starters that ground out a one-point victory over Armagh in Killarney last time out. Stefan Okunbar, a late addition to the 15 against the Orchard county, retains his position in defence.

McStay, likewise, has stuck to his guns after the Green and Red enjoyed a 4-10 to 0-12 win over Tyrone in Castlebar last weekend.

Jack Carney, a late change to the half-forward line on that occasion, also keeps his place after an impressive showing. Stephen Coen again captains the team on the day.

Kerry (v Tyrone)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle),

5, Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil), 9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks, 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa – captain), 15. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk).

Mayo (v Roscommon)

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore), 6. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 7. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport), 11. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. James Carr (Ardagh), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet).

