David Clifford and Seán O'Shea on Kerry bench for Mayo clash

DAVID CLIFFORD AND Seán O’Shea are named on the Kerry bench for tomorrow’s Allianz football league clash against Mayo.

Jack O’Connor keeps changes to a minimum for the trip to MacHale Park [throw-in 7.30pm, live on TG4], with Paudie Clifford in from the start.

The older Clifford brother impressed in the win over Monaghan two weeks ago, bagging 1-1 as a second-half substitute, and he returns to the half-forward line in place of Adrian Spillane.

Tadhg Morley will captain the All-Ireland champions and Division 1 league holders in Castlebar.

Mayo manager Kevin McStay has made two changes to the starting team that drew with Armagh last time out.

Diarmuid O’Connor and Donnacha McHugh are both in from the get-to, with Jack Coyne and Jack Carney the players to make way.

Stephen Coen will be captain on the day.

While Kerry listed their full 26, the Green and Red just revealed their starters.

Kevin McStay has named his team for Round 3 of the Allianz National football league against Kerry at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park tomorrow at 7.30pm.



Kevin McStay has named his team for Round 3 of the Allianz National football league against Kerry at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park tomorrow at 7.30pm.

Kerry (v Mayo)

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil), 9. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa, Killarney), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 14. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk), 15. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

Subs

Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

Jack O’Shea (Austin Stacks)

Greg Horan (Austin Stacks)

Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil)

Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

David Clifford (Fossa)

Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

Brian Friel (Rathmore)

Mark Ryan (Rathmore)

Ronan Buckley (Listry)

Mayo (v Kerry)

1. Cormac Reape (Knockmore)

2. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 6. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 7. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport), 11. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. James Carr (Ardagh), 15. Ryan O’Donughue (Beal an Mhuirthead).

