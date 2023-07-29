Superb Ní Mhuircheartaigh hits 1-10 as Kerry power back to All-Ireland final

Kerry 1-16

Mayo 1-11

A SUPERB HAUL of 1-10 from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh has sent Kerry soaring back to the All-Ireland final. The hunt for a first All-Ireland crown since 1993 remains firmly on the tracks, as well as a chance to avenge for the hurt suffered in last year’s decider.

For Mayo, it’s a third success All-Ireland semi-final where they have fallen short.

It took six minutes for the first score to arrive as Hannah O’Donoghue opened Kerry’s account at one end, followed closely by a point for Mayo through Sinéad Cafferky.

Kerry exploded to life in the next quarter as they outscored Mayo by 1-9 to 0-3. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh finished with a first-half tally of 1-5, including a well taken goal on 15 minutes. The Kerry captain was well positioned on the edge of the square, ready to palm home a pass across the penalty area from Danielle O’Leary.

O’Donoghue, Ní Mhuircheartaigh and centre-back Emma Costello all contributed to that scoring burst for Kerry along with Niamh Ní Chonchúir, as Mayo struggled to stand hold off the deluge.

Kerry were shining with all the momentum they earned from their victory over last year’s All-Ireland champions Meath, and the loss of Síofra O’Shea to an ACL wasn’t showing in their play.

Michael Moyles’s side found their rhythm in the final 10 minutes as Tara Needham squeezed through for a shot at goal, but her effort lacked the power to disturb Ciara Butler in the Kerry goalmouth.

Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh scores a goal. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Cafferky ended a 10-minute drought to grab Mayo’s third point of the game on 21 minutes before Ciara Needham advanced forward to complete a well-worked attack before drilling the ball over the bar.

They were poking holes in the Kerry cover at this stage, and trailed by 1-10 to 0-4 at the break. However, that could have been more had O’Donoghue converted a goal opportunity which was well saved by Laura Brennan.

A Rachel Kearns point shortly after the restart swung the pendulum further in Mayo’s favour, while Kerry lost Hannah O’Donoghue to injury at the break.

Points from substitute Sinéad Walsh and Lisa Cafferky reduced the gap again, before Ní Mhuircheartaigh swung over a point to leave Kerry leading by 1-12 to 0-7.

Deirdre Doherty was moved from the starters to the bench for throw-in, but within seconds of her second-half introduction for Rachel Kearns, she had a goal. Her first-time effort ended up in the bottom corner to put just five points between them.

Shauna Howley, who was a late starter, traded frees with Ní Mhuircheartaigh while Mayo midfielder Aoife Geraghty also pointed.

But the breaks that Mayo needed didn’t come, and Kerry plundered the insurance points to send them back to Croke Park where they will hope to complete the mission that fell short against Meath last year.

Scorers for Mayo: Sinéad Cafferky [0-2], Shauna Howley [0-3 2f], Ciara Needham [0-2], Rachel Kearns [0-1], Sinéad Walsh [0-1], Lisa Cafferky [0-1], Aoife Geraghty [0-1], Deirdre Doherty [1-0]

Scorers for Kerry: Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh [1-10, 4f], Hannah O’Donoghue [0-3], Emma Costello [0-1], Niamh Ní Chonchúir [0-1], Danielle O’Leary [0-1]

Kerry

1. Ciara Butler [Castlegregory]

2. Eilís Lynch [Castleisland Desmonds] 3. Kayleigh Cronin [Dr Crokes] 4. Ciara Murphy [MKL Gaels]

5. Aishling O’Connell [Éire Óg], 6. Emma Costello [Firies], 7. Cáit Lynch [Castleisland Desmonds]

8. Lorraine Scanlon [Castleisland Desmonds], 9. Louise Galvin [Finuge St Senans]

10. Niamh Carmody [Finuge St Senans], 11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir [Corca Dhuibhne], 12 Anna Galvin [Southern Gaels]

13. Hannah O’Donoghue [Beaufort], 14. Danielle O’Leary [Rathmore], 15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh [Corca Dhuibhne].

Subs:

17. Amy Harrington [Inbhear Scéine Gaels] for O’Donoghue [HT]

22. Mary O’Connell [Na Gaeil] for Galvin [47 mins]

19. Caoimhe Evans [MKL Gaels] for Ní Chonchúir [54]

23. Erica McGlynn [Fossa] for Carmody [59 mins]

Mayo

1. Laura Brennan [Hollymount]

2. Saoirse Lally [Westport], 3. Clodagh McManamon [Burrishoole], 4. Danielle Caldwell [Castlebar Mitchels].

5. Eilís Ronayne [Davitts], 6. Ciara Needham [Louisburgh], 7. Kathryn Sullivan [Castlebar Mitchels].

8. Aoife Geraghty [Westport], 17. Tamara O’Connor [Cil Chomáin]

10. Sinéad Cafferky [Kilmovee Shamrocks], 11. Rachel Kearns [MacHale Rovers], 12. Sarah Mulvilhill [Knockmore]

13. Tara Needham [Louisburgh], 21. Shauna Howley [Knockmore], 23. Lisa Cafferky [Kilmovee Shamrocks]

Subs:

15. Sinéad Walsh [MacHale Rovers] for Mulvihill [26 mins]

14. Deirdre Doherty for Kearns [44 mins]

22. Lucy Wallace [Burrishoole] for O’Connor [44 mins]

20. Maria Cannon [Burrishole] for Needham [52 mins]

9. Fiona McHale [Carnacon] for Howley [55 mins]

Referee: Gus Chapman [Sligo]

