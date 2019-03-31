Who would take home the silverware in Croke Park today?
Here’s the teams named to start on Friday night. We’ll let you know of any late changes.
It’s a huge day for Mayo’s James Carr, making his first senior start this afternoon having been named at corner-forward. He replaces Conor Diskin, one of five changes from last Sunday’s win over Monaghan. Rob Hennelly, Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan and Donal Vaughan all come into side with David Clarke, Eoin O’Donoghue, Stephen Coen and James McCormack making way.
Kerry are unchanged from the team that took care of Roscommon in their final round-robin fixture last Sunday.
Mayo
1. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)
2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)
5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Lee Keegan (Westport)
7. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)
8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
10. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)
11. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber — captain)
13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
15. James Carr (Ardagh)
Kerry
1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
4. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)
5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore — captain)
7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
10. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)
13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)
15. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)
The referee for this one is Longford’s Fergal Kelly.
So for the first time since 2012 there’s no sign of Dublin at this stage of the spring. Kerry are the only team in the last six seasons to have prised the trophy away from Dublin with that victory in 2017. Mayo have to go back a little longer for their last taste of league success when they won out in 2001.
Afternoon all and we’re turning our attention to Gaelic football matters on this league final Sunday. It’s a showdown between Kerry and Mayo here in Croke Park with throw-in at 4pm as the Division 1 title is up for grabs.
