Here’s the teams named to start on Friday night. We’ll let you know of any late changes.

It’s a huge day for Mayo’s James Carr, making his first senior start this afternoon having been named at corner-forward. He replaces Conor Diskin, one of five changes from last Sunday’s win over Monaghan. Rob Hennelly, Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan and Donal Vaughan all come into side with David Clarke, Eoin O’Donoghue, Stephen Coen and James McCormack making way.

Kerry are unchanged from the team that took care of Roscommon in their final round-robin fixture last Sunday.

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

6. Lee Keegan (Westport)

7. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

10. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

11. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber — captain)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

15. James Carr (Ardagh)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)

3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)

4. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore — captain)

7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)

15. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)