Clifford and O'Donoghue return to Kerry squad for Mayo clash

FORMER FOOTBALLER OF the Year James O’Donoghue and All-Star forward David Clifford are both big-name additions to the Kerry panel for tomorrow’s Division 1 meeting with Mayo in Tralee.

Neither man has kicked a ball yet in the 2019 campaign as they work their way back from injuries, but the return of the attacking pair to the bench will greatly strengthen Peter Keane’s hand against the 2017 All-Ireland finalists.

The Mayo team shows three changes from their defeat to Galway two weeks ago. Michael Plunkett, Conor Loftus and Kevin McLoughlin come in for Lee Keegan, Colm Boyle and Darren Coen.

The game at Austin Stack throws-in at 7pm.

Kerry

1. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

4. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys)

13. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)

14. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)

15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

Subs

16. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

17. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

18. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

19. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

20. Tomás Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht)

21. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

22. Adrian Spilliane (Templenoe)

23. Conor Geaney (Dingle)

24. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)

25. Jonathan Lyne(Killarney Legion)

26. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

27. David Clifford (Fossa)

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

7. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber – captain)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

14. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

15. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

