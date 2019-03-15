This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clifford and O'Donoghue return to Kerry squad for Mayo clash

Mayo manager James Horan has made three changes for tomorrow’s game in Tralee.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 15 Mar 2019, 9:22 PM
41 minutes ago 1,645 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4545800
David Clifford is back in the Kingdom squad.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
David Clifford is back in the Kingdom squad.
David Clifford is back in the Kingdom squad.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FORMER FOOTBALLER OF the Year James O’Donoghue and All-Star forward David Clifford are both big-name additions to the Kerry panel for tomorrow’s Division 1 meeting with Mayo in Tralee. 

Neither man has kicked a ball yet in the 2019 campaign as they work their way back from injuries, but the return of the attacking pair to the bench will greatly strengthen Peter Keane’s hand against the 2017 All-Ireland finalists. 

The Mayo team shows three changes from their defeat to Galway two weeks ago. Michael Plunkett, Conor Loftus and Kevin McLoughlin come in for Lee Keegan, Colm Boyle and Darren Coen.

The game at Austin Stack throws-in at 7pm.

Kerry

1. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
4. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys)

13. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)
14. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)
15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

Subs

16. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
17. Shane Enright (Tarbert)
18. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
19. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
20. Tomás Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht)
21. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)
22. Adrian Spilliane (Templenoe)
23. Conor Geaney (Dingle)
24. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)
25. Jonathan Lyne(Killarney Legion)
26. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
27. David Clifford (Fossa)

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)
7. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)
11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber – captain)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
14. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
15. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

