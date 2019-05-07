This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry minors put one foot in Munster final with 16-point win over Cork

The Kingdom hit 3-7 without reply in a clinical second-half display.

By Denis Hurley Tuesday 7 May 2019, 8:40 PM
47 minutes ago 2,931 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4623624
Dylan Geaney top-scored for Kerry with eight points.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dylan Geaney top-scored for Kerry with eight points.
Dylan Geaney top-scored for Kerry with eight points.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cork 1-9

Kerry 3-19

Denis Hurley reporting from Páirc Uí Rinn

KERRY PRODUCED A wonderful second-half performance to put one foot in the Electric Ireland Munster MFC final as they saw off Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn on Tuesday evening.

Leading by 0-11 to 0-8 half-time, the Kingdom were pegged back level within 24 seconds of the restart as Cork sub Jack Cahalane marked his arrival in style. However, Cork would only score once more, that in the 56th minute, with Kerry having added an unanswered 3-7 in between.

However, hope is not lost for Cork. They will now face either Clare or Tipperary, who clash in the phase 1 final tomorrow night. A win there for the Rebels would most likely put them in the decider, against Kerry, who are seeking a sixth straight All-Ireland.

The visitors certainly don’t lack for attacking prowess. Four first-half points from Dylan Geaney helped them to lead by three at half-time, with Emmet O’Shea and Jack O’Connor also impressing.

Joseph Linehan and Ronan Collins owned the skies at midfield for Kerry but, having trailed by 0-6 to 0-1, Cork were level at 0-7 each on 24 thanks to Ryan O’Donovan, who had five first-half points.

Though Kerry pushed on again, Cahalane’s goal on the resumption looked to suggest that Cork would stay with them. Instead, the response was emphatic.

After points from O’Connor and Geaney, O’Shea’s goal on 38 gave them breathing space and Gearóid Hassett added another on 42.

The third goal, from O’Connor, made it 3-18 to 1-8 with six minutes of normal time left and though Cork captain Connor Corbett almost got a consolation goal, he was denied by a marvellous save from Devon Burns, who tipped the ball over.

Scorers for Kerry: Dylan Geaney 0-8 (0-2 frees), Jack O’Connor (0-1 45), Emmet O’Shea 1-3 each, Gearóíd Hassett 1-2, Colin Crowley 0-2, Ryan O’Grady 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Ryan O’Donovan 0-5 (0-3 frees), Jack Cahalane 1-0, Patrick Campbell, Connor Corbett 0-2 each.

Kerry

1. Devon Burns (Na Gaeil)

4. Kieran O’Sullivan (Cromane)
3. Alan Dineen (Rathmore)
2. Luke Chester (Austin Stacks)

5. Eoghan O’Sullivan (Legion)
6. Adam Curran (Austin Stack)
7. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

8. Joseph Linehan (Churchill)
9. Ronan Collins (Gneeveguilla)

11. Jack O’Connor (Beaufort)
10. Colin Crowley (Templenoe)
14. Darragh Lynch (Listowel Emmets)

13. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
12. Gearóíd Hassett (Laune Rangers)
15. Emmet O’Shea (Fossa)

Subs:

19. Dylan O’Callaghan (Firies) for Lynch (33-38, blood) O’Callaghan for Crowley (48)
21. Tomás Ó hAiniféin (Na Gaeil) for Linehan (49)
17. Kevin Goulding (Ballyduff) for O’Shea
18. Jason Kerins (Dr Crokes) for O’Brien (54)
20. Ryan O’Grady (Legion) for O’Connor (56)
22. Tommy Cronin (Kenmare) for Chester (56)

Cork

1. Aaron O’Brien (Mitchelstown)

6. Neil Lordan (Ballinora)
4. Dan Peet (Clonakilty)
2. Nathan Gough (Bishopstown)

5. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet)
3. Danny Linehan (Castlemagner)
7. Joseph O’Shea (Urhan)

8. Eoghan Nash (Douglas)
9. Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg)

10. Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers)
11. Connor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)
12. Denis Collins (Glengarriff)

15. Keith O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers)
13. Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe)
14. Patrick Campbell (Nemo Rangers)

Subs:

21. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven) for Nash (half-time)
20. Shane Aherne (Douglas) for O’Driscoll (40)
18. Seán Andrews (Shamrocks) for Gough (43)
22. Alan O’Hare (Douglas) for Collins (48)
23. Jack McGrath (Carrigaline) for Walsh-Murphy (57)

Referee: A Kissane (Waterford).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie