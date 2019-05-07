Kerry minors put one foot in Munster final with 16-point win over Cork

Cork 1-9

Kerry 3-19

Denis Hurley reporting from Páirc Uí Rinn

KERRY PRODUCED A wonderful second-half performance to put one foot in the Electric Ireland Munster MFC final as they saw off Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn on Tuesday evening.

Leading by 0-11 to 0-8 half-time, the Kingdom were pegged back level within 24 seconds of the restart as Cork sub Jack Cahalane marked his arrival in style. However, Cork would only score once more, that in the 56th minute, with Kerry having added an unanswered 3-7 in between.

However, hope is not lost for Cork. They will now face either Clare or Tipperary, who clash in the phase 1 final tomorrow night. A win there for the Rebels would most likely put them in the decider, against Kerry, who are seeking a sixth straight All-Ireland.

The visitors certainly don’t lack for attacking prowess. Four first-half points from Dylan Geaney helped them to lead by three at half-time, with Emmet O’Shea and Jack O’Connor also impressing.

Joseph Linehan and Ronan Collins owned the skies at midfield for Kerry but, having trailed by 0-6 to 0-1, Cork were level at 0-7 each on 24 thanks to Ryan O’Donovan, who had five first-half points.

Though Kerry pushed on again, Cahalane’s goal on the resumption looked to suggest that Cork would stay with them. Instead, the response was emphatic.

After points from O’Connor and Geaney, O’Shea’s goal on 38 gave them breathing space and Gearóid Hassett added another on 42.

The third goal, from O’Connor, made it 3-18 to 1-8 with six minutes of normal time left and though Cork captain Connor Corbett almost got a consolation goal, he was denied by a marvellous save from Devon Burns, who tipped the ball over.

Scorers for Kerry: Dylan Geaney 0-8 (0-2 frees), Jack O’Connor (0-1 45), Emmet O’Shea 1-3 each, Gearóíd Hassett 1-2, Colin Crowley 0-2, Ryan O’Grady 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Ryan O’Donovan 0-5 (0-3 frees), Jack Cahalane 1-0, Patrick Campbell, Connor Corbett 0-2 each.

Kerry

1. Devon Burns (Na Gaeil)

4. Kieran O’Sullivan (Cromane)

3. Alan Dineen (Rathmore)

2. Luke Chester (Austin Stacks)

5. Eoghan O’Sullivan (Legion)

6. Adam Curran (Austin Stack)

7. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

8. Joseph Linehan (Churchill)

9. Ronan Collins (Gneeveguilla)

11. Jack O’Connor (Beaufort)

10. Colin Crowley (Templenoe)

14. Darragh Lynch (Listowel Emmets)

13. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

12. Gearóíd Hassett (Laune Rangers)

15. Emmet O’Shea (Fossa)

Subs:

19. Dylan O’Callaghan (Firies) for Lynch (33-38, blood) O’Callaghan for Crowley (48)

21. Tomás Ó hAiniféin (Na Gaeil) for Linehan (49)

17. Kevin Goulding (Ballyduff) for O’Shea

18. Jason Kerins (Dr Crokes) for O’Brien (54)

20. Ryan O’Grady (Legion) for O’Connor (56)

22. Tommy Cronin (Kenmare) for Chester (56)

Cork

1. Aaron O’Brien (Mitchelstown)

6. Neil Lordan (Ballinora)

4. Dan Peet (Clonakilty)

2. Nathan Gough (Bishopstown)

5. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet)

3. Danny Linehan (Castlemagner)

7. Joseph O’Shea (Urhan)

8. Eoghan Nash (Douglas)

9. Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg)

10. Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers)

11. Connor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

12. Denis Collins (Glengarriff)

15. Keith O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers)

13. Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe)

14. Patrick Campbell (Nemo Rangers)

Subs:

21. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven) for Nash (half-time)

20. Shane Aherne (Douglas) for O’Driscoll (40)

18. Seán Andrews (Shamrocks) for Gough (43)

22. Alan O’Hare (Douglas) for Collins (48)

23. Jack McGrath (Carrigaline) for Walsh-Murphy (57)

Referee: A Kissane (Waterford).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: