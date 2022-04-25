Scoring subs key for Kerry as they claim Munster U20 football final win over Cork

Kerry 1-11

Cork 0-7

DECLAN O’SULLIVAN SAW his Kerry team injected with a scoring burst off the bench to ensure they ultimately saw off the challenge of Cork tonight in Tralee to claim Munster U20 football honours.

Cork's Callum Dungan gets to the ball ahead of Kerry's Kevin Goulding. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

A contest unfolded in Austin Stack Park where both sides struggled to produce attacking fluency for long stages and found scores to hard come by.

But Kerry, who were boosted by a second-half goal from Thomas O’Donnell to put them in front, finished more powerfully as they hit the last six points of the game.

Substitutes Gearoid Hassett, Jordan Kissane and Jack O’Connor all made their mark, each forward landing two points from play from the 52nd minute on. Kerry ran out seven-point victors to set up an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Tyrone.

Kerry captain Sean O'Brien lifts the trophy. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Cork forward Ryan O’Donovan began the game brightly as he picked off two stylish points to help his team forge ahead 0-3 to 0-2 by the 12th minute. They was only one other score before the break, a Kerry point courtesy of midfielder Ruairi Murphy, as both teams wasted chances.

Goalscoring opportunities arose but Kerry’s Devon Burns did well to deny Darragh Cashman and Cork’s Callum Dungan got down to block a goalbound shot from Tommy Cronin.

The teams were tied at 0-3 apiece at the interval, Cork opening the second-half scoring with a fine shot by Colin Walsh. Then Kerry pounced for the only goal of the game a minute later, Thomas O’Donnell palming home a pass from Keith Evans but the score was largely created by a wonderful through ball from Dylan Geaney.

Kerry struggled to push clear on the scoreboard though as twice Cork, through Sean Brady in the 47th minute and Alan Walsh in the 53rd minute, grabbed the points that left only the minimum between the teams.

Enda O'Connor in action for Kerry against Cork's Darragh O'Mahony. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

But the Kingdom were bolstered by their scoring subs as they found their range in the finale and pulled clear comfortably by the end.

Advertisement

Scorers for Kerry: Thomas O’Donnell 1-1, Gearoid Hassett 0-2, Jordan Kissane 0-2, Jack O’Connor 0-2, Keith Evans 0-1, Dylan Geaney 0-1 (0-1f), Evan Looney 0-1, Ruairi Murphy 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Ryan O’Donovan 0-2, Conor Hanlon 0-1 (0-1f), Colin Walsh 0-1, Hugh Murphy 0-1, Sean Brady 0-1, Alan Walsh 0-1.

Kerry

1. Devon Burns (Na Gaeil)

2. Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), 3. Alan Dineen (Rathmore), 4. Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks)

5. Enda O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 6. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), 7. Tommy Cronin (Kenmare Shamrocks)

8. Ruairí Murphy (Listry), 9. Sean O’Brien (Beaufort)

10. Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine). 11. Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory), 12. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes)

13. Dylan Geaney (Dingle), 14. Kevin Goulding (Ballyduff), 20. Keith Evans (Keel)

Subs

17. Adam Curran (Austin Stacks) for Cronin (inj) (half-time)

19. Gearoid Hassett (Laune Rangers) for Goulding (42)

21. Jack O’Connor (Beaufort) for Evans (48)

18. Tom Doyle (Dr Crokes) for O’Brien (49)

23. Jordan Kissane (Austin Stacks) for O’Donnell (55)

Cork

1. Callum Dungan (Carrigaline)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

2. Jacob O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), 3. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 4. Dan Peet (Clonakilty)

5. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet – Joint Captain), 6. Neil Lordan (Ballinora – Joint Captain), 7. Sean Brady (Ballygarvan)

8. Kelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers), 9. Alan Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Richie O’Sullivan (Newcestown), 11. Colin Walsh (Kanturk), 12. Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg)

13. Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe), 14. Conor Hanlon (Buttevant), 15. Darragh O’Mahony (Ballincollig)

Subs

17. Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers) for O’Sullivan (inj) (25)

21. Liam O’Connell (Ballincollig) for Hanlon (half-time)

19. Paddy O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for O’Mahony (42)

22. Conor Daly (Clonakilty) for Brady (58)

23. Eoin Walsh (Clyda Rovers) for Colin Walsh (58)

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)