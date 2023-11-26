Kerry dominance of Munster intermediate level ends, Mayo's Tooreen land Connacht title

THE WIDESPREAD Kerry dominance of the Munster intermediate club football championship was ended today, as Cork side Cill Na Martra defeated Milltown-Castlemaine by 0-13 to 0-10 at the semi-final stage.

Kerry clubs have dominated that grade in recent times, winning every championship since 2013, but Cill na Martra, managed by former Roscommon and Tipperary boss John Evans, ran out three-point victors at home.

Milltown-Castlemaine, who defeated the star quality of the Clifford brothers and Fossa in last week’s Kerry final, faced the difficult task of playing provincial action a week later and were without a couple of key figures due to injury.

Cill na Martra will play Limerick’s Mungret St Paul’s, 1-9 to 0-2 winners today against Waterford’s Roanmore, in the final next month.

A powerful first-half performance paved the way for Cork’s Sarsfields to win the Munster senior camogie title today, ultimately defeating Tipperary’s Drom & Inch by 2-11 to 2-7.

Sarsfields were ahead 2-8 to 1-5 at the break of a game played at Clonoulty GAA in Tipperary, and had four points to spare at the final whistle.

Mayo’s Tooreen are once again Connacht intermediate hurling champions, winning today’s final by 0-21 to 0-19 against Galway’s Ballinderreen in Athleague in Roscommon.

Tooreen completed three-in-a-row in the process and after losing last January’s All-Ireland final to Monaleen of Limerick, they have now returned to the national series once more.

Tooreen were in front 0-10 to 0-8 at half-time and preserved that position to the final whistle with Eoin Delaney, Seán Kenny and Shane Boland all registering five points apiece.