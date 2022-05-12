Kerry overcome tepid Cork challenge to reach Munster final

Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final:

Kerry 1-16

Cork 0-5

Murt Murphy reports from Austin Stack Park

KERRY BEGAN their minor football campaign for 2021 with a facile victory over rivals Cork in Austin Stack Park as the hosts’ defence was miserly in conceding only five points from set-pieces.

The first half was short on genuine quality but Kerry did have the better performers in the likes of Jack Clifford and team captain Cormac Dillon.

Dillon, who scored 1-9 (7f) in total, found the net in the 23rd minute, a goal that came from Fionn Murphy intercepting a loose pass out of the Cork defence. He then set up Paddy Lane who fed Dillon for a simple finish from close range.

Lane had scored the first point from play in the 17th minute after a Brian Hayes free had put Cork 0-3 to 0-2 ahead in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Cork were lacking the confidence to break down a packed Kerry defence though as the Kingdom took in a commanding 1-6 to 0-3 lead at half-time.

Dillon scored early in the second half for his only point from play as Clifford along with substitutes John Burke and Darren Allman also added their names to the scoreboard.

The visitors failed to score from play in a terrible performance on the night, as they face a daunting task now in travelling to Thurles next Thursday night for the second semi-final against the winners of the round-robin phase in the province, Tipperary.

Kerry are assured of their place in the decider on Wednesday 1 June following this unexpectedly easy 14-point win.

Scorers for Kerry: C Dillon (1-9, 7f), P Lane (0-4), J Clifford, J Burke and D Allman (0-1 each),

Scorers for Cork: B Hayes (0-3, 3f), O O’Donovan (0-2, 1f, 1m)

Kerry: Shay O’Meara (Dr Crokes); Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes), Jake Foley (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), Ruairí Burke (Castleisland Desmonds); Liam Evans (Keel), Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare), Fionn Murphy (Rathmore); Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets), Jack O’Sullivan (Brosna); Donagh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Cormac Dillon (Duagh), Niall Collins (Ballymacelligott); Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks), Jack Clifford (St Michael’s Foilmore), James Fitzgerald (Lios Póil).

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Subs: John Burke (Laune Rangers) for J Fitzgerald ( h/t), Thomas Ashe (Annascaul) for R Burke (46), Joshua Coffey (Beaufort), Padraig Moynihan (Rathmore) for J O’Sullivan ( 50) ,Darren Allman (Kenmare) for P Lane ( 53), Joshua Coffey (Beaufort) for N Collins(58)

Cork: Josh Woods (Valley Rovers); Gearóid Daly (Mallow), Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers), Tim O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); Shane O’Connell (Castlehaven), James Burke (Douglas), Aaron Cullinane (Clonakilty); Colm Gillespie (Aghabullogue), Alan O’Connell (Kilshannig); Darragh Gough (Clonakilty), Brian Hayes (Nemo Rangers), Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue); Gearóid Kearney (Kinsale), Olan O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), Mark Kelleher (Mallow).

Subs: Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown) for A O’Sullivan ( h/t), Ed Myers (Naomh Abán) for D Gough ( 39), Conor Fitzpatrick (Kinsale) for C Molloy( 44), Neville O’Leary (Douglas) for Tim O’Brien ( 45), Mark O’Sullivan (Bantry) for c Gillespie ( 40)

REFEREE: Jonathon Hayes (Limerick)