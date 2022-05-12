Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 12 May 2022
Advertisement

Kerry overcome tepid Cork challenge to reach Munster final

Cormac Dillon produced a fine individual display, scoring 1-9 in total.

By Murt Murphy Thursday 12 May 2022, 9:18 PM
9 minutes ago 750 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5762472
Kerry's Cormac Dillon (left) put in an impressive display (file pic).
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Kerry's Cormac Dillon (left) put in an impressive display (file pic).
Kerry's Cormac Dillon (left) put in an impressive display (file pic).
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final:

Kerry 1-16

Cork 0-5

Murt Murphy reports from Austin Stack Park

KERRY BEGAN their minor football campaign for 2021 with a facile victory over rivals Cork in Austin Stack Park as the hosts’ defence was miserly in conceding only five points from set-pieces.

The first half was short on genuine quality but Kerry did have the better performers in the likes of Jack Clifford and team captain Cormac Dillon.

Dillon, who scored 1-9 (7f) in total, found the net in the 23rd minute, a goal that came from Fionn Murphy intercepting a loose pass out of the Cork defence. He then set up Paddy Lane who fed Dillon for a simple finish from close range.

Lane had scored the first point from play in the 17th minute after a Brian Hayes free had put Cork 0-3 to 0-2 ahead in the first quarter.

Cork were lacking the confidence to break down a packed Kerry defence though as the Kingdom took in a commanding 1-6 to 0-3 lead at half-time.

Dillon scored early in the second half for his only point from play as Clifford along with substitutes John Burke and Darren Allman also added their names to the scoreboard.

The visitors failed to score from play in a terrible performance on the night, as they face a daunting task now in travelling to Thurles next Thursday night for the second semi-final against the winners of the round-robin phase in the province, Tipperary.

Kerry are assured of their place in the decider on Wednesday 1 June following this unexpectedly easy 14-point win.

Scorers for Kerry: C Dillon (1-9, 7f), P Lane (0-4), J Clifford, J Burke and D Allman (0-1 each),

Scorers for Cork: B Hayes (0-3, 3f), O O’Donovan (0-2, 1f, 1m)

Kerry: Shay O’Meara (Dr Crokes); Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes), Jake Foley (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), Ruairí Burke (Castleisland Desmonds); Liam Evans (Keel), Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare), Fionn Murphy (Rathmore); Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets), Jack O’Sullivan (Brosna); Donagh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Cormac Dillon (Duagh), Niall Collins (Ballymacelligott); Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks), Jack Clifford (St Michael’s Foilmore), James Fitzgerald (Lios Póil).

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Subs: John Burke (Laune Rangers) for J Fitzgerald ( h/t), Thomas Ashe (Annascaul) for R Burke (46), Joshua Coffey (Beaufort), Padraig Moynihan (Rathmore) for J O’Sullivan ( 50) ,Darren Allman (Kenmare) for P Lane ( 53), Joshua Coffey (Beaufort) for N Collins(58)

Cork: Josh Woods (Valley Rovers); Gearóid Daly (Mallow), Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers), Tim O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); Shane O’Connell (Castlehaven), James Burke (Douglas), Aaron Cullinane (Clonakilty); Colm Gillespie (Aghabullogue), Alan O’Connell (Kilshannig); Darragh Gough (Clonakilty), Brian Hayes (Nemo Rangers), Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue); Gearóid Kearney (Kinsale), Olan O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), Mark Kelleher (Mallow).

Subs: Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown) for A O’Sullivan ( h/t), Ed Myers (Naomh Abán) for D Gough ( 39), Conor Fitzpatrick (Kinsale) for C Molloy( 44), Neville O’Leary (Douglas) for Tim O’Brien ( 45), Mark O’Sullivan (Bantry) for c Gillespie ( 40)

REFEREE: Jonathon Hayes (Limerick)

About the author:

About the author
Murt Murphy
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie