Kerry player ratings: Geaney and Clifford lead the line for wasteful Kerry

Shane Ryan 8Our Rating There wasn't much more he could have done. Made a brilliant double-save on Diarmuid Connolly and Con O'Callaghan late in the game to keep Kerry's head above water. Got away all 23 of his restarts to a green and gold jersey, a remarkable statistic, even if Dublin were happy not to press up high. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jason Foley 7Our Rating His manager backed him to improve on Rock and he did so. While the Dublin attacker clipped over two points, Foley largely kept him out of the game. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tadhg Morley 6Our Rating Was fouled by O'Callaghan as he raced through on Cluxton's goal. He wasn't as tight on Mannion before he was switched onto O'Callaghan. Could do little to stop the Cuala star when he was in that form. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tom O’Sullivan 5Our Rating Looked vulnerable when the more physical O'Callaghan ran directly at him and then shipped a few scores to Mannion. It was always going to be hard to repeat his drawn game heroics. Kicked a wide in the second-half. He'll learn from today. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Paul Murphy 7Our Rating Murphy was used as a sweeper in front of his full-back line once again. He intelligently doubled up on Dublin attackers as they came through and helped Kerry crowd the scoring zone. Was forced off with injury after 59 minutes. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Adrian Spillane 6Our Rating Effectively lined out at wing-back on Brian Howard which released Murphy to sweep. Kicked a nice score in the first period on the run and never stopped working before his 52nd-minute withdrawal. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Gavin Crowley 5Our Rating Found Kilkenny too hot to to handle this time around. Dublin's centre-forward took him for four points and was allowed to run the Dublin attack. Crowley didn't to do much in possession either. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Brian Beaglaoich 6Our Rating Did well on Scully once again and won a couple of big turnovers in the tackle. He was also on hand to block up the channel for McCaffrey's breaks forward. Replaced after 52 minutes. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

David Moran 7Our Rating Helped Kerry win the midfield exchanges. He burst through after seven mins with a lung-bursting run through the heart of the Dublin defence. Gave a couple of great passes into Tommy Walsh late on. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jack Barry 7Our Rating He handled Brian Fenton defensively and ran at the Raheny man when the opportunities presented themselves. Barry wasn't wasteful in possession and broke the line a few times. A strong finish to the season by the Na Gaeil man. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Diarmuid O'Connor 6Our Rating A late and unexpected addition into the Kerry team, O'Connor did a decent job on McCaffrey, who scored 1-3 a fortnight ago. His influence wilted as the game went on. Replaced by Tommy Walsh after 56 minutes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Sean O’Shea 7Our Rating Five points, 0-2 from play, isn't a bad innings for a 21-year-old in an All-Ireland final, although he wasn't as involved in the replay under John Small's watch. Sent over a pressure score in the 63rd minute to bring Kerry back to within four. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Stephen O’Brien 7Our Rating Looked dangerous when he embarked on his trademark runs at the Dublin defence. Had a goal chance saved by Cluxton when the pass was on to Geaney inside. He'll be disappointed to have finished scoreless and score just a point between the two finals. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

David Clifford 8Our Rating Always wanted the ball - even when he was double-marked in a crowded Dublin defence. Clifford grabbed 0-5, four from play, in another stellar display. A future great of the game. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Paul Geaney 8Our Rating Kerry's chief creator in attack, he clipped over 0-4 and went close with a strike on goal. May have netted had O'Brien slipped the pass inside on 53 minutes. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Subs

Gavin White 6Our Rating Brought a few balls out of the Kerry defence unmarked when Dublin were happy to sit deep. May have been utlised better in his natural position at wing-back, it wasn't an ideal finish to the season for the captain. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jack Sherwood 6Our Rating Gave away a big turnover that resulted in a Dublin point, which stretched their lead to five and virtually put the game beyond Kerry. Failed to have anything near the impact he did two weeks ago. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tommy Walsh 7Our Rating Won a few balls out in front of McMahon and made one spectacular catch over Philly McMahon. He looked dangerous when he was picked out and was happy to slip it to the runners going by. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Killian Spillane 6Our Rating Kerry's hero from the drawn game came in for Murphy with 11 minutes of normal-time left. He dropped one chance short and didn't get much in a packed Dublin rearguard. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Not on long enough to be rated: James O’Donoghue, Dara Moynihan.

Coach

Peter Keane 7Our Rating Managed to quell the influence of McCaffrey with the positioning of O Beaglaoich and O'Connor. There was little he could do as O'Sullivan, Crowley and Morley lost their individual match-ups, while Kerry's forwards left a host of scoring chances behind them. Still a fine debut season as Kerry manager. They'll only get better over the coming years. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!