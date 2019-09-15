This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kerry player ratings: Geaney and Clifford lead the line for wasteful Kerry

Here’s what we thought, but readers can also vote for each player on a rating of 1-10.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,936 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4810008

Shane Ryan

8Our Rating

There wasn't much more he could have done. Made a brilliant double-save on Diarmuid Connolly and Con O'Callaghan late in the game to keep Kerry's head above water. Got away all 23 of his restarts to a green and gold jersey, a remarkable statistic, even if Dublin were happy not to press up high.

6

Jason Foley

7Our Rating

His manager backed him to improve on Rock and he did so. While the Dublin attacker clipped over two points, Foley largely kept him out of the game.

6

Tadhg Morley

6Our Rating

Was fouled by O'Callaghan as he raced through on Cluxton's goal. He wasn't as tight on Mannion before he was switched onto O'Callaghan. Could do little to stop the Cuala star when he was in that form.

6

Tom O’Sullivan

5Our Rating

Looked vulnerable when the more physical O'Callaghan ran directly at him and then shipped a few scores to Mannion. It was always going to be hard to repeat his drawn game heroics. Kicked a wide in the second-half. He'll learn from today. 

6

Paul Murphy

7Our Rating

Murphy was used as a sweeper in front of his full-back line once again. He intelligently doubled up on Dublin attackers as they came through and helped Kerry crowd the scoring zone. Was forced off with injury after 59 minutes.

6

Adrian Spillane

6Our Rating

Effectively lined out at wing-back on Brian Howard which released Murphy to sweep. Kicked a nice score in the first period on the run and never stopped working before his 52nd-minute withdrawal.

6

Gavin Crowley

5Our Rating

Found Kilkenny too hot to to handle this time around. Dublin's centre-forward took him for four points and was allowed to run the Dublin attack. Crowley didn't to do much in possession either.

6

Brian Beaglaoich

6Our Rating

Did well on Scully once again and won a couple of big turnovers in the tackle. He was also on hand to block up the channel for McCaffrey's breaks forward. Replaced after 52 minutes.

6

David Moran

7Our Rating

Helped Kerry win the midfield exchanges. He burst through after seven mins with a lung-bursting run through the heart of the Dublin defence. Gave a couple of great passes into Tommy Walsh late on.

6

Jack Barry

7Our Rating

He handled Brian Fenton defensively and ran at the Raheny man when the opportunities presented themselves. Barry wasn't wasteful in possession and broke the line a few times. A strong finish to the season by the Na Gaeil man.

6

Diarmuid O'Connor

6Our Rating

A late and unexpected addition into the Kerry team, O'Connor did a decent job on McCaffrey, who scored 1-3 a fortnight ago. His influence wilted as the game went on. Replaced by Tommy Walsh after 56 minutes

6

Sean O’Shea

7Our Rating

Five points, 0-2 from play, isn't a bad innings for a 21-year-old in an All-Ireland final, although he wasn't as involved in the replay under John Small's watch. Sent over a pressure score in the 63rd minute to bring Kerry back to within four.

6

Stephen O’Brien

7Our Rating

Looked dangerous when he embarked on his trademark runs at the Dublin defence. Had a goal chance saved by Cluxton when the pass was on to Geaney inside. He'll be disappointed to have finished scoreless and score just a point between the two finals.

6

David Clifford

8Our Rating

Always wanted the ball - even when he was double-marked in a crowded Dublin defence. Clifford grabbed 0-5, four from play, in another stellar display. A future great of the game.

6

Paul Geaney

8Our Rating

Kerry's chief creator in attack, he clipped over 0-4 and went close with a strike on goal. May have netted had O'Brien slipped the pass inside on 53 minutes.

6

Subs

Gavin White

6Our Rating

Brought a few balls out of the Kerry defence unmarked when Dublin were happy to sit deep. May have been utlised better in his natural position at wing-back, it wasn't an ideal finish to the season for the captain.

6

Jack Sherwood

6Our Rating

Gave away a big turnover that resulted in a Dublin point, which stretched their lead to five and virtually put the game beyond Kerry. Failed to have anything near the impact he did two weeks ago.

6

Tommy Walsh

7Our Rating

Won a few balls out in front of McMahon and made one spectacular catch over Philly McMahon. He looked dangerous when he was picked out and was happy to slip it to the runners going by.

6

Killian Spillane

6Our Rating

Kerry's hero from the drawn game came in for Murphy with 11 minutes of normal-time left. He dropped one chance short and didn't get much in a packed Dublin rearguard.

6

 

Not on long enough to be rated: James O’Donoghue, Dara Moynihan.

Coach

Peter Keane

7Our Rating

Managed to quell the influence of McCaffrey with the positioning of O Beaglaoich and O'Connor. There was little he could do as O'Sullivan, Crowley and Morley lost their individual match-ups, while Kerry's forwards left a host of scoring chances behind them. Still a fine debut season as Kerry manager. They'll only get better over the coming years.

6

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

