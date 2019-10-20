This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kerry reach last four stage, Clare final ends in draw and new Waterford champions

It was a busy day of football action in Munster.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 8:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,955 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4859975
Dr Crokes and South Kerry will face off next weekend.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

REIGNING CHAMPIONS DR Crokes will meet South Kerry at the semi-final stage of this year’s Kerry senior football championship after they both emerged from their quarter-final ties today.

Dr Crokes ran out 1-20 to 1-12 victors against Kenmare Shamrocks in their last eight game but were pushed hard for long stages while earlier South Kerry accounted for St Kieran’s by 0-17 to 1-10. Dr Crokes had been in front narrowly 0-9 to 0-8 at the break but trailed 1-11 to 0-12 entering the final quarter before they finished strongly with the scoring efforts of Tony Brosnan proving crucial.

Today’s results sets up a repeat of the 2017 final which Dr Crokes prevailed in against South Kerry, while the pair also contested three finals in the ‘00s with the divisional team winning on each occasion.

Last night’s quarter-final victors St Brendan’s and East Kerry will meet in the curtain-raiser as part of next Sunday’s semi-final double-header.

Kerry senior football semi-finals

Sunday 27 October

  • St Brendan’s v East Kerry, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 1.30pm
  • Dr Crokes v South Kerry, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 3.15pm

In Clare there was to be no separating near neighbours St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay, the 2015 and 2018 winners, and Kilmurry-Ibrickane, the victors in 2016 and 2017. The teams finished level at 0-9 apiece in the senior football showpiece in the county with a replay now required next weekend.

In a first ever final meeting between the West Clare rivals, it was tied at 0-4 each at the break before the second half looked to have concluded with an injury-time winner from Clare hurler Conor Cleary for St Joseph’s. But Kilmurry-Ibrickane goalkeeper Ian McInerney kept his cool to point a ’45 that tied the game and ensured it finished in a draw.

The winners of that Clare final will face a novel Waterford representative in their senior football decider with Rathgormack claiming a first title success in 20 years.

They saw off Ballinacourty in the decider at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan by 2-6 to 1-6 with the foundations laid in the first half thanks to goals from Paul Drohan and Willie Hahessy.

