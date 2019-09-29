This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
4 teams advance to Kerry senior quarter-finals and 3rd round draw made

Dingle, Dr Crokes, South Kerry and Killarney Legion all booked quarter-final spots this weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 7:11 PM
19 minutes ago 971 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4829841
Paul Geaney's Dingle and last year's champions Dr Crokes are both through to the quarter-final stage.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Paul Geaney's Dingle and last year's champions Dr Crokes are both through to the quarter-final stage.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DINGLE, DR CROKES, SOUTH Kerry and Killarney Legion are the first four teams to have secured spots in the quarter-finals of this year’s Kerry senior football championship.

The quartet all won their Round 2A fixtures over the weekend to progress directly to the last eight with the winners of the Round 3 fixtures set to join them at that stage.

Killarney Legion progressed this afternoon when they defeated West Kerry by 2-14 to 2-9 with first-half goals from Jamie O’Sullivan and Conor Keane paving the way. Yesterday Dingle, Dr Crokes and divisional outfit South Kerry all triumphed in their Round 2A fixtures. Dingle emerged 2-9 to 1-11 victors against Kerins O’Rahilly’s with Paul and Niall Geaney bagging their goals.

Reigning champions Dr Crokes ran out victors by nine points, 0-17 to 0-8, against St Kieran’s with South Kerry defeating St Brendan’s last night 1-12 to 1-9.

The Round 2B ties today saw Rathmore, Kenmare District, Mid Kerry and Austin Stacks all exit the championship. 

Kenmare Shamrocks won out 1-13 to 2-9 after extra-time against Rathmore while there was also a narrow success for Shannon Rangers by 0-14 to 1-10 against Kenmare District. Last year’s intermediate kingpins Kilcummin saw off Mid Kerry 2-12 to 0-13 while Austin Stacks lost out 3-13 to 3-7 against last year’s semi-finalists East Kerry.

The Round 3 draw was made after the game with the winners set to complete the quarter-final line-up.

Kerry Senior Football

Round 3 Draw

West Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks
Kilcummin v St Kieran’s
Kerins O’Rahilly’s v East Kerry
St Brendan’s v Shannon Rangers

Weekend Results

Round 2A

Dingle 2-9 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-11
Dr Crokes 0-17 St Kieran’s 0-8
South Kerry 1-12 St Brendan’s 1-9
Killarney Legion 2-14 West Kerry 2-9

Round 2B 

Kenmare Shamrocks 1-13 Rathmore 2-9 (after extra-time)
Shannon Rangers 0-14 Kenmare District 1-10
Kilcummin 2-12 Mid Kerry 0-13
East Kerry 3-13 Austin Stacks 2-7

