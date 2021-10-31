Dingle knock out 2020 Kerry senior finalists, Castlehaven and Clonakilty complete Cork last four

DINGLE KNOCKED OUT last year’s finalists Mid Kerry as the opening weekend of the Kerry senior football championship concluded with the quarter-final draw made.

A late Conor Geaney goal clinched success for Dingle in Austin Stack Park in Tralee this evening as they defeated the divisional team. The results means both teams that contested the 2020 Kerry senior decider were knocked out on the opening weekend of the 2021 championship, champions East Kerry having lost out last night to Austin Stacks.

Dingle won out 1-7 to 0-8 in a game where they were in front 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval. Conor Geaney edged them ahead 0-7 to 0-6 in the final quarter, Gavan O’Grady drew Mid Kerry level before the critical moment arrived in injury time as Paul Geaney delivered for his cousin Conor to drill a shot to the net.

Dr Crokes player Micheál Burns. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Elsewhere Dr Crokes defeated West Kerry by 0-13 to 1-3 today in the opening round with David Shaw shooting 0-4 and Micheál Burns scoring 0-3. Eanna Ó Conchúir bagged an early goal for West Kerry but they lost out by seven points. St Brendan’s defeated club finalists Kenmare Shamrocks by 2-9 to 0-10 with Liam O’Donnell and Enda O’Connor bagging goals in either half for the winners.

Templenoe defeated Shannon Rangers by 1-9 to 0-5 in the opening game of the day in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. The winners were in front 0-7 to 0-0 at the break before Stephen O’Sullivan’s second-half goal helped put them in an unassailable position.

The last eight draw was made this evening, with the games to take place next weekend.

Kerry SFC quarter-finals

Killarney Legion v St Brendan’s

Dingle v Kerins O’Rahilly’s

Templenoe v Dr Crokes

Austin Stacks v South Kerry

Michael Hurley impressed for Castlehaven. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

In Cork, there were semi-final berths secured by West Cork pair Castlehaven and Clonakilty after today’s quarter-final double-header in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The semi-finals will see Castlehaven play St Finbarr’s, a repeat of last year’s battle at the same stage which Castlehaven won after a penalty shootout, while the other tie will see Clonakilty meet Douglas.

A Mark Collins goal just before half-time proved key for Castlehaven against Valley Rovers in today’s first game, that strike putting them ahead 1-6 to 0-4 at the interval. Valley Rovers started the second-half brightly to move within a point, 1-6 to 0-8, but Castlehaven took charge with Brian and Michael Hurley, and Jack Cahalane all hitting impressive points as they finished the game with seven to spare.

Clonakilty staged a terrific fightback to defeat Duhallow in the last of the quarter-finals today in Páirc Uí Chaoimh by 0-13 to 1-9. Sean White hit the winning point for a Clonakilty team that scored the last seven points of the game as they reeled in Duhallow, who had been in front 1-5 to 0-4 at the break. Conor O’Callaghan scored their goal and Donnacha O’Connor hit 0-5 overall but despite leading 1-9 to 0-6 with quarter of an hour left it was a Clonakilty team inspired by Dara Ó Sé and Joe Grimes who finished stronger.

In Waterford, The Nire completed the semi-final line-up with their seven-point success over Stradbally.

They will now face Ballinacourty while Rathgormack will play Gaultier in the last four clashes.

Results

Cork SFC quarter-finals

Castlehaven 1-14 Valley Rovers 0-10

Clonakilty 0-13 Duhallow 1-9

Kerry SFC Round 1

Templenoe 1-9 Shannon Rangers 0-5

Dr Crokes 0-13 West Kerry 1-3

St Brendan’s 2-9 Kenmare Shamrocks 0-10

Dingle 1-7 Mid Kerry 0-8

Waterford SFC quarter-final