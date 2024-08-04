Abbeydorney celebrate as they end 50-year wait for Kerry senior hurling title

ABBEYDORNEY HAVE BEEN crowned Kerry senior hurling champions for the first time in 50 years as they celebrated a famous final win over Ballyduff at Austin Stack Park in Tralee this afternoon.

Appearing in their first final since 2005, Abbeydorney rose to the occasion to triumph 1-17 to 1-10 over a Ballyduff side, chasing their club’s first title since 2017 and aiming to go joint top of the roll of honour in Kerry.

Instead it was Abbeydorney who controlled the game and were full-value for their seven-point success.

They laid the foundations for their triumph in the first half, ahead 0-6 to 0-2 after the opening quarter and in front 1-11 to 0-5 at the interval. The goal was a real boost as Oisin Maunsell, who has featured at underage level for the Kerry footballers, found the net.

They were able to keep Ballyduff at arm’s length throughout the second half, in front 1-12 to 0-8 entering the final quarter, and while a 59th minute goal from Jack O’Sullivan for Ballyduff cut the deficit to six, it did not impact the outcome.

Top scorer Michael O’Leary fired over his seventh of the day for Abbeydorney’s final point in a game where Maunsell (1-2), David O’Leary (0-2) and Jack Sheehan (0-2) also shone for the winners. O’Sullivan hit 1-2 for Ballyduff, with Podge Boyle grabbing 0-4.

Abbeydorney will now go forward to face the Waterford champions in the Munster intermediate club hurling championship on 3 November at the quarter-final stage.