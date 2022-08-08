Heavyweights set to face-off as Kerry SFC draw is made

THE DRAW FOR the Kerry SFC was made tonight as several contenders were drawn together in a tasty-looking group.

The competition has a new structure this year, moving to four groups of four. The top two teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals.

Last year’s semi-finalists were seeded for the draw which saw 2021 finalists Kerins O’Rahillys joined in Group 2 by Spa, recently-crowned league winners Dingle and two-time champions East Kerry.

Spa players lined out with East Kerry for their county title wins in 2020 and 2019. East Kerry’s hand has been boosted by the addition of recently-relegated Legion.

Group 1 features Dr Crokes, Shannon Rangers, St Kieran’s and Kenmare.

In Group 3, reigning champions Austin Stacks have been paired with West Kerry, Mid Kerry and their crosstown rivals Na Gaeil.

Group 4 comprises of St Brendan’s Board, South Kerry, Templenoe and Feale Rangers.

The opening round fixtures take place on the weekend of 10/11 September at neutral venues:

Group 1

Dr Crokes v St Kierans

Kenmare Shamrocks v Shannon Rangers

Group 2

Kerins O’Rahillys v East Kerry

Dingle v Spa

Group 3

Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil

Mid Kerry v West Kerry

Group 4

St Brendans v Feale Rangers

Templenoe v South Kerry

