Kerry's Conway hits 1-8 in victory in Tralee and Keith Higgins scores crucial goal in Mayo win

Shane Conway in action in last year's Joe McDonagh Cup final.

SHANE CONWAY HIT a crucial second-half goal as Kerry saw off Down to get their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign off to a winning start today.

Last year’s finalists ran out 2-24 to 1-21 winners in the early game of the day at Austin Stack Park.

Kerry fell short in last December’s decider in Croke Park against Antrim and needed that Conway goal today to finally shake off the determined challenge of another Ulster outfit in Down.

Lixnaw player Conway was top scorer but they were also grateful to other point-scoring contributions with Mikey and Padraig Boyle hitting 0-4 apiece, a tally matched by Shane Nolan, while Barry O’Mahony grabbed 0-3. Cian Hussey hit the other goal for Fintan O’Connor’s team.

Pearse Óg McCrickard hit 1-3 for Down while Paul Sheehan (0-5) and Oisis McManus (0-4) were also influential in the scoring stakes for them.

Kerry were ahead 1-14 to 1-8 at half-time, McCrickard netting in an early boost for Down before Hussey raised his green flag before the interval.

The Kerry advantage was stretched out to eight points in the second half before Down cut the deficit to four after a rally. Conway’s 58th minute strike proved decisive in settling the issue.

Mayo hurler Keith Higgins. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Meanwhile Mayo football stalwart Keith Higgins got his team off to a flying start as his focus moves to hurling in 2021 by helping his team defeat Donegal in the Christy Ring Cup opener today.



Mayo trailed by three approaching full-time when Higgins grabbed their second goal of the game and they hit three late points to clinch a 2-14 to 0-17 success.

Adrian Phillips had hit the first-half goal for Mayo in Letterkenny.

Nickey Rackard Cup Rd1:

Maigh Eo 🆚 Dun na nGall #GAABelong #nickeyrackard



FULL TIME



Maigh Eo: 2:14 (20)

Dun na nGall: 0:17 (17)



What a win for our lads. Next up is Leitrim at home in MacHale Park next Saturday. #MayoGAA #MayoHurling #MayoUnite #GAA #Hurling pic.twitter.com/26CFpwlAYZ — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) June 26, 2021

Results

Joe McDonagh Cup

Kerry 2-24 Down 1-21

Kildare v Carlow, 4pm

Christy Ring Cup

Wicklow v Roscommon, 4pm

Nickey Rackard Cup

Mayo 2-14 Donegal 0-17

Lory Meagher Cup