Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 26 June 2021
Advertisement

Kerry's Conway hits 1-8 in victory in Tralee and Keith Higgins scores crucial goal in Mayo win

The home side won by six points today in Tralee.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Jun 2021, 4:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,617 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5478445
Shane Conway in action in last year's Joe McDonagh Cup final.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Shane Conway in action in last year's Joe McDonagh Cup final.
Shane Conway in action in last year's Joe McDonagh Cup final.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SHANE CONWAY HIT a crucial second-half goal as Kerry saw off Down to get their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign off to a winning start today.

Last year’s finalists ran out 2-24 to 1-21 winners in the early game of the day at Austin Stack Park.

Kerry fell short in last December’s decider in Croke Park against Antrim and needed that Conway goal today to finally shake off the determined challenge of another Ulster outfit in Down.

Lixnaw player Conway was top scorer but they were also grateful to other point-scoring contributions with Mikey and Padraig Boyle hitting 0-4 apiece, a tally matched by Shane Nolan, while Barry O’Mahony grabbed 0-3. Cian Hussey hit the other goal for Fintan O’Connor’s team.

Pearse Óg McCrickard hit 1-3 for Down while Paul Sheehan (0-5) and Oisis McManus (0-4) were also influential in the scoring stakes for them.

Kerry were ahead 1-14 to 1-8 at half-time, McCrickard netting in an early boost for Down before Hussey raised his green flag before the interval.

The Kerry advantage was stretched out to eight points in the second half before Down cut the deficit to four after a rally. Conway’s 58th minute strike proved decisive in settling the issue.

keith-higgins Mayo hurler Keith Higgins. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Meanwhile Mayo football stalwart Keith Higgins got his team off to a flying start as his focus moves to hurling in 2021 by helping his team defeat Donegal in the Christy Ring Cup opener today.

Mayo trailed by three approaching full-time when Higgins grabbed their second goal of the game and they hit three late points to clinch a 2-14 to 0-17 success.

Adrian Phillips had hit the first-half goal for Mayo in Letterkenny.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Results

Joe McDonagh Cup

  • Kerry 2-24 Down 1-21
  • Kildare v Carlow, 4pm

Christy Ring Cup 

  • Wicklow v Roscommon, 4pm

Nickey Rackard Cup

  • Mayo 2-14 Donegal 0-17

Lory Meagher Cup

  • Longford v Louth, 4pm

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie