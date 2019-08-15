This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 15 August, 2019
Kerry hope O'Brien black card case will be resolved 'within the next three of four days'

The Kenmare man was sent to the line towards the end of the game against Tyrone.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 1:13 PM
10 minutes ago 249 Views 2 Comments
Kerry forward Stephen O'Brien with manager Peter Keane.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Kerry forward Stephen O'Brien with manager Peter Keane.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

KERRY ARE HOPING to discover in ‘the next three or four days’ whether Stephen O’Brien is available to play in the All-Ireland final against Dublin.

O’Brien was man-of-the-match and scored 1-2 in Kerry’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Tyrone last Sunday.

But he received a black card in injury-time after pulling down Tyrone forward Connor McAliskey and as it stands is set to miss the the decider on 1 September.

That’s as a result of the accumulation of offences with O’Brien previously sent to the line when he was shown a yellow and a black card against Galway in a league tie in February while the Kenmare man then received a black card in the Super 8s game in Navan against Meath.

Kerry are set to contest that offence in the Meath game with county board chairman Tim Murphy this morning outlining the current state of play with the process

“So the way that process works is a charge is proposed and is communicated to ourselves in Kerry,” stated Murphy, speaking on Radio Kerry.

“We received that now and we’re in the process of compiling the appeal.

“What will happen then is Stephen (O’Brien) will be called to a hearing, we’ll make our case and a decision will be made accordingly after that.

“I would hope within the next three or four days at the very, very most, I think it should be resolved.”

Fintan O'Toole
