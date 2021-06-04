BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 4 June 2021
Kerry defender suspension for Tyrone game upheld after hearing last night

The defender was dismissed in last Sunday’s game against Roscommon

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 4 Jun 2021, 3:10 PM
Tadhg Morley was sent-off last week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY DEFENDER TADHG Morley is set to miss their football league semi-final, after his one-match was upheld following last Sunday’s red card against Roscommon.

Morley requested a hearing which took place last night, after he had been sent-off in the second half of the game in Dr Hyde Park.

The Central Hearings Committee (CHC) found the infraction – ‘behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent’ – proven and imposed the penalty of a one-match suspension.

That means Templenoe club man Morley is set to be suspended for next Saturday’s game in Killarney against Tyrone.

Morley does have the option of appealing against the decision of the CHC to the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

