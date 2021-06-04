Kerry defender suspension for Tyrone game upheld after hearing last night

KERRY DEFENDER TADHG Morley is set to miss their football league semi-final, after his one-match was upheld following last Sunday’s red card against Roscommon.

Morley requested a hearing which took place last night, after he had been sent-off in the second half of the game in Dr Hyde Park.

The Central Hearings Committee (CHC) found the infraction – ‘behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent’ – proven and imposed the penalty of a one-match suspension.

That means Templenoe club man Morley is set to be suspended for next Saturday’s game in Killarney against Tyrone.

Morley does have the option of appealing against the decision of the CHC to the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!