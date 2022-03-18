Jack O'Connor makes three changes for Kerry's trip to Armagh

KERRY HAVE MADE three changes to the team that defeated Mayo last week for Sunday’s trip to Armagh.

Shane Ryan, Killian Spillane and Stephen O’Brien all come into the team in place of Shane Murphy, Paudie Clifford and David Clifford. Tadhg Morley will captain the team as David Clifford is not in the squad and Joe O’Connor is on the bench.

Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry continue their partnership in midfield, while the full-forward consists of Tony Brosnan alongside Spillane and Stephen O’Brien.

Kerry are currently top of the table with nine points after five games. Armagh sit in third on seven points.

Throw-in is at 2pm, live on the TG4 app or deferred on TG4 at 5.35pm.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney), 11. Jack Savage (Kerins O Rahillys), 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) 14. Killian Spillane (Templenoe) 15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)