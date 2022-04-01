Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sean O'Shea and David Moran on the bench as Kerry name team for league final

Jack O’Connor has made six changes to the team that lost against Tyrone last week.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Apr 2022, 9:06 PM
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
KERRY MANAGER JACK O’Connor has made six changes to his Kerry team that lost to Tyrone last week ahead of Sunday’s league final against Mayo in Croke Park [throw-in 4.00pm, live on TG4].

Shane Ryan starts in goals with Shane Murphy dropping to the bench. Dr Crokes flyer Gavin White returns to the starting team instead of Dylan Casey. In midfield, Jack Barry partners club-mate Diarmuid O’Connor. 

Kerry welcome David Moran back to the matchday squad. He is on the bench alongside Sean O’Shea who is also returning from injury.

Adrian Spillane, Dara Moynihan and Paudie Clifford come into the forward line in place of Tony Brosnan, Micheál Burns and Jack Savage. 

 

Kerry (v Mayo)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Gavin White (Dr Crokes), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Gaeltacht)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

16. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes) 

17. Tony Brosnan (Dr. Crokes)

18. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks) 

19. Jack Savage (Kerin O’Rahillys)

20. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks) 

21. Micheal Burns (Dr. Crokes) 

22. Killian Spillane (Templenoe) 

23. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe) 

24. Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla) 

25. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

26. David Moran (Kerin O’Rahillys) 

The42 Team

