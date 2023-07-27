Stephen O'Brien named to start for Kerry in All-Ireland final

STEPHEN O’BRIEN, SO influential for Kerry off the bench in the All-Ireland semi-final against Derry, has been named to start Sunday’s decider against Dublin at Croke Park.

O’Brien has been a consistently impactful substitute for the Kingdom throughout his career, and he kicked the point that put Kerry ahead in the fraught last-four win over Derry. That impact has now earned him a starting place in the All-Ireland final, replacing Adrian Spillane in the team announced this evening by Jack O’Connor.

Tony Brosnan misses out on a place on the matchday panel due to a lung issue, and there are no further surprises in the Kerry selection.

Advertisement

David Clifford will captain Kerry with the number 14 on his back, with his brother Paudie and Paul Geaney picked alongside him in the full-forward line. O’Brien is selected in a half-forward line along Seanie O’Shea and Dara Moynihan, while Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor will fight for Kerry what will be a key midfield battle.

Shane Ryan is in goals, with Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, and Tom O’Sullivan in the full-back line. Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, and Gavin White complete the line-up.

KERRY (vs Dublin)

1 Shane Ryan (Ráth Mhór)

2 Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda), 3 Jason Foley (Baile Uí Donnachú), 4 Tom O’Sullivan (Daingean Uí Chúis)

5 Paul Murphy (Ráth Mhór), 6 Tadhg Morley (Teampall Nua), 7 Gavin White (Dr Crócaigh)

8 Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9 Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10 Dara Moynihan (Spa Cill Airne), 11 Seán O’Shea (An Neidín) 12 Stephen O’Brien (An Neidín)

13 Paudie Clifford (Fosadh) 14 David Clifford (Fosadh), 15 Paul Geaney (Daingean Uí Chúis)

Subs