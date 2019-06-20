This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Moynihan handed senior championship debut as Kerry make four changes for Munster final

Peter Keane’s men are seeking their seventh consecutive Munster crown on Saturday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 8:37 PM
41 minutes ago 2,132 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4691643
Peter Keane speaks to his team in Ennis.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Peter Keane speaks to his team in Ennis.
Peter Keane speaks to his team in Ennis.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

PETER KEANE HAS named his team for this weekend’s highly-anticipated Munster Senior Football Championship final against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh [throw-in 7pm].

The Kerry boss makes four changes from his side’s six-point semi-final victory against Clare two weeks ago at Cusack Park.

James O’Donoghue picked up a hamstring strain against Clare and misses out on Saturday’s final, however Sean O’Shea has recovered in time having collided with defender Kevin Hartnett late on in the second half.

Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane and Shane Enright all drop to the bench, replaced by Paul Murphy, Gavin White and Dara Moynihan.

Moynihan will make his Championship debut against Cork this weekend at corner forward as Kerry seek their seventh consecutive Munster crown.

Last year Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s side beat Cork 3-18 to 2-4. The rivals contest their seventh provincial football final in nine seasons on Saturday, with Cork having overcome Limerick by 21 points in their semi-final meeting at Páirc Uí Rinn at the start of June.

Kerry starting XV versus Cork:

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Diarmaid O’Connor  (Na Gaeil)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)

Substitutes:

16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)
17. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
18. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)
19. Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore)
20. Shane Enright (Tarbert)
21. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)
22. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)
23. Michael Burns (Dr Crokes)
24. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)
25. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
26. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys)

