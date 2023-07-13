Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO Kerry’s David Clifford and Sean O'Shea.
# Team news
Kerry unchanged for All-Ireland semi-final date with Derry
Killian Spillane misses out on the matchday squad despite recently returning to full training after injury.
320
2
16 minutes ago

KERRY MANAGER JACK O’Connor has named an unchanged team for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash with Derry.

The Kerry boss has kept faith with the starting 15 that lined out for the quarter-final meeting with Tyrone a fortnight ago – a game the reigning All-Ireland champions went on to win 2-18 to 0-12.

Kerry team The Kerry team to face Derry.

However there is no place on the bench for Killian Spillane, who recently returned to full training following an ankle injury.

Sunday’s game in Croke Park will see Kerry and Derry meet in the Championship for the first time since 2004, Kerry winning that All-Ireland semi-final tie by six points. 

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Dingle),  6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes) 

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), Paul Geaney (Dingle) 

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
The 42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     