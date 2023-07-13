Kerry unchanged for All-Ireland semi-final date with Derry

KERRY MANAGER JACK O’Connor has named an unchanged team for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash with Derry.

The Kerry boss has kept faith with the starting 15 that lined out for the quarter-final meeting with Tyrone a fortnight ago – a game the reigning All-Ireland champions went on to win 2-18 to 0-12.

The Kerry team to face Derry.

However there is no place on the bench for Killian Spillane, who recently returned to full training following an ankle injury.

Sunday’s game in Croke Park will see Kerry and Derry meet in the Championship for the first time since 2004, Kerry winning that All-Ireland semi-final tie by six points.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Dingle), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), Paul Geaney (Dingle)

