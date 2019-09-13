Kerry unchanged for tomorrow's All-Ireland final replay against Dublin

David Moran will be a key figure as Kerry get set for tomorrow's replay.

David Moran will be a key figure as Kerry get set for tomorrow's replay.

KERRY BOSS PETER Keane has named his side for their All-Ireland SFC final replay against Dublin tomorrow night [throw-in 6pm, live on RTÉ / Sky Sports].

Following on from the dramatic 1-16 a-piece drawn match at Croke Park two weeks ago, the Kingdom side for take two shows no changes, with Keane keeping his faith in his 15 starters.

Before throw-in last time out, the Kingdom made a late change with Na Gaeil midfielder Jack Barry coming in for Killian Spillane. And that’s the case once again, as he partners David Moran in the middle.

Five in-a-row chasing Dublin are yet to show their hand for the showdown.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

Source: Kerry GAA.

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud