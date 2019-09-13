This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kerry unchanged for tomorrow's All-Ireland final replay against Dublin

Peter Keane’s Kingdom are named to start as they did last time out.

By Emma Duffy Friday 13 Sep 2019, 8:08 PM
David Moran will be a key figure as Kerry get set for tomorrow's replay.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

KERRY BOSS PETER Keane has named his side for their All-Ireland SFC final replay against Dublin tomorrow night [throw-in 6pm, live on RTÉ / Sky Sports].

Following on from the dramatic 1-16 a-piece drawn match at Croke Park two weeks ago, the Kingdom side for take two shows no changes, with Keane keeping his faith in his 15 starters.

Before throw-in last time out, the Kingdom made a late change with Na Gaeil midfielder Jack Barry coming in for Killian Spillane. And that’s the case once again, as he partners David Moran in the middle.

Five in-a-row chasing Dublin are yet to show their hand for the showdown.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)
9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

kerry team Source: Kerry GAA.

