Friday 8 February, 2019
Moran named at full-forward as Keane shows his hand for Dublin clash

Mickey Harte has announced his team for Tyrone’s trip to Roscommon.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 8 Feb 2019, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago
David Moran is tackled by Bernrad Brogan during their 2017 league encounter.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

THERE ARE TWO changes in the Kerry team to face Dublin in Division on Saturday night, with Dara Moynihan and David Moran coming into the side.

Youngster Moynihan replaces Jonathan Lyne at wing-forward, while Moran is named to start at full-forward with Killian Spillane dropping out of the team. 

Moran, a former All-Star midfielder, made his first appearance of the campaign off the bench last weekend. Otherwise, the Kingdom are unchanged from their three-point win over Cavan last weekend. 

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has named his team for their top flight trip to Roscommon, making just one change from their loss to Mayo.

Cathal McShane is introduced in attack for Frank Burns, who played a full 60 minutes with Ulster University on Wednesday night. 

The All-Ireland finalists are searching for their first points of the 2018 campaign, having lost their opening two games to Kerry and Mayo.

The Kildare side to face Fermanagh in Sunday’s Division 2 meeting has also been revealed.

Cian O’Neill makes one switch, with Aaron Masterson replacing Fionn Dowling in the team. Fergal Conway reverts to centre-forward in make room for the Moorefield man at midfield.

Kerry (vs Dublin)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
4. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

5. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)

13. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
14. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare) 

Tyrone (vs Roscommon)

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)
6. Rory Brennan (Trillick)
7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)
9. Declan McClure (Clonoe)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
12. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)
14. Cathal McShane (Owen Roes)
15. Lee Brennan (Trillick)

Kildare (vs Fermanagh)

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)
3. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)
4. David Hyland (Athy)

5. James Murray (Moorefield)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas – captain)
7. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield)

10. David Slattery (Confey)
11. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
12. Conor Hartley (Sarsfields)

13. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield)
14. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)
15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

