Paudie Clifford makes first start in strong Kerry side to play Galway

PAUDIE CLIFFORD IS in line to make his first start for Kerry in tomorrow’s Allianz Football League Division 1 South meeting against Galway.

Clifford made an appearances off the bench against Monaghan in the league last winter while he was a second-half substitute in the Munster semi-final defeat to Cork.

Peter Keane starts 10 of the side that lost that game to Cork, in addition to four who arrived off the bench.

He makes the starting XV for the first time, joining younger brother David and Killian Spillane in the full-forward line, with Paul Geaney featuring on the half-forward line alongside Sean O’Shea and Dara Moynihan.

Meanwhile, Kieran McGeeney has named his Armagh side to face Monaghan on Sunday.

Rian O’Neill, Stefan Campbell and Rory Grugan start in a storing full-forward line, with Oisin O’Neill and Niall Grimley paired at midfield.

Kerry (vs Galway)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Brian O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

4. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

15. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

Armagh (vs Monaghan)

1. Blaine Hughes

2. Ryan Kennedy

3. Aidan Forker

4. James Morgan

5. Connaire Mackin

6. Aaron McKay

7. Greg McCabe

8. Niall Grimley

9. Oisin O’Neill

10. Jarly Og Burns

11. Ciaron O’Hanlon

12. Jemar Hall

13. Rian O’Neill

14. Stefan Campbell

15. R Grugan

