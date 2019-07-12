This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kerry name one change for crunch Super 8s opener against Mayo

The sides will meet in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 12 Jul 2019, 8:59 PM
1 hour ago 4,680 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4722835
Kerry boss Peter Keane has named the side that will take on Mayo.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY HAVE NAMED one change in the side that won the Munster SFC final, as they prepare to face Mayo in their Super 8s opener this Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium [throw-in, 4pm].

Micheál Burns comes in to replace Jack Barry after coming on in the provincial decider against Cork where Kerry managed to hold on for a Munster seven-in-a-row.

Burns will take up his position in the Kerry half-forward line while Diarmuid O’Connor filters back to pair up with David Moran in midfield.

Kerry manager Peter Keane has also named two other positional changes ahead of the Mayo showdown.

Paul Murphy and Tom O’Sullivan swap places in defence while Dara Moynihan moves into the full-forward line as Stephen O’Brien takes up a half-forward position.

Paul Geaney was sent off in the second half of the Munster final, but he has been named to start at full-forward again on Sunday.

Kerry team The Kerry starting XV. Source: Kerry GAA Twitter.

Kerry team (v Mayo)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Dara Moynihan (Spa, Killarney)

