Kerry name one change for crunch Super 8s opener against Mayo

Kerry boss Peter Keane has named the side that will take on Mayo.

KERRY HAVE NAMED one change in the side that won the Munster SFC final, as they prepare to face Mayo in their Super 8s opener this Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium [throw-in, 4pm].

Micheál Burns comes in to replace Jack Barry after coming on in the provincial decider against Cork where Kerry managed to hold on for a Munster seven-in-a-row.

Burns will take up his position in the Kerry half-forward line while Diarmuid O’Connor filters back to pair up with David Moran in midfield.

Kerry manager Peter Keane has also named two other positional changes ahead of the Mayo showdown.

Paul Murphy and Tom O’Sullivan swap places in defence while Dara Moynihan moves into the full-forward line as Stephen O’Brien takes up a half-forward position.

Paul Geaney was sent off in the second half of the Munster final, but he has been named to start at full-forward again on Sunday.

The Kerry starting XV. Source: Kerry GAA Twitter.

Kerry team (v Mayo)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Jack Sherwood (Firies)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Dara Moynihan (Spa, Killarney)

