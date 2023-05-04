Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO Kerry's Paul Murphy.
# The Selection
Murphy not named in Kerry squad as Kingdom side named for Munster final
Munster U20 winner Dylan Casey has been named to start for the decider against Clare.
3.6k
1
1 hour ago

EXPERIENCED DEFENDER PAUL Murphy has not been included in the Kerry squad for their Munster SFC final against Clare on Sunday at the Gaelic Grounds.

Murphy, a two-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry, started for Jack O’Connor’s side in their semi-final victory over Tipperary, but has been omitted from the squad for this weekend.

Meanwhile, Dylan Casey has been named to start. Casey won a Munster U20 title with Kerry in 2020 and captained Austin Stacks to county success in 2021. He slots in alongside Jason Foley and Tom O’Sullivan in the full-back line.

Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry will link up at midfield while the full-forward line features Tony Brosnan, David Clifford and Paul Geaney.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     