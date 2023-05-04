Murphy not named in Kerry squad as Kingdom side named for Munster final

EXPERIENCED DEFENDER PAUL Murphy has not been included in the Kerry squad for their Munster SFC final against Clare on Sunday at the Gaelic Grounds.

Murphy, a two-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry, started for Jack O’Connor’s side in their semi-final victory over Tipperary, but has been omitted from the squad for this weekend.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dylan Casey has been named to start. Casey won a Munster U20 title with Kerry in 2020 and captained Austin Stacks to county success in 2021. He slots in alongside Jason Foley and Tom O’Sullivan in the full-back line.

Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry will link up at midfield while the full-forward line features Tony Brosnan, David Clifford and Paul Geaney.

Team Announcement: Kerry vs Clare - Munster Senior Football Championship Final



Full team news here: https://t.co/6PTFaWzrrk#WeAreKerry #CiarraíAbú pic.twitter.com/mX24k11Vt8 — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) May 4, 2023

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!