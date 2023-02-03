Kerry make two changes for Monaghan, Mayo unchanged for trip to Armagh

KERRY MANAGER JACK O’Connor has made two changes to his team for Sunday’s National League clash with Monaghan.

Pa Warren starts at wing-back as Mike Breen drops out of the matchday panel, while the other change sees Donal O’Sullivan start at corner-forward in place of Killian Spillane.

Galway’s Ian Burke will make his first league start for the county in three years after being named at corner-forward for Sunday’s clash with Roscommon. Burke comes into the side in place of the injured Rob Finnerty.

The two other changes to the Galway side that drew with Mayo last weekend sees Eoin Finnerty replace Dessie Conneely in the other corner, while Jack Glynn comes in for Neil Mulcahy at corner-back.

The Roscommon team shows one change with corner-forward Ciaráin Murtagh replacing Daire Cregg.

Meanwhile Mayo boss Kevin McStay has stuck with the same starting XV that started the draw with Galway for their Division 2 trip to Armagh on Sunday.

Kerry (v Monaghan)

1. S Murphy

2. G O’Sullivan, 3. J Foley 4. T O’Sullivan

5. P Warren, 6. T Morley, 7. P Murphy

8. J Barry, 9. B O’Sullivan

10. M Burns, 11. D Moynihan, 12. A Spillane

13. T Brosnan, 14. D Roche, 15. D O’Sullivan

Galway (v Roscommon):

1. C Gleeson

2. E Kelly, 3. S Kelly, 4. J Glynn

5. D McHugh, 6. J Daly, 7. D O’Flaherty

8. P Conroy, 9. C McDaid

10. P Kelly, 11. M Tierney, 12. J Heaney

13. I Burke, 14. D Comer, 15. E Finnerty

Roscommon (v Galway)

1. Conor Carroll

2. Conor Hussey, 3 Conor Daly, 4. Eoin McCormack

5. Dylan Ruane, 6. Brian Stack, 7. Niall Daly

8. Tadhg O’Rourke, 9. Keith Doyle

10. Robbie Dolan, 11. Diarmuid Murtagh, 12. Ciarán Lennon

13. Ben O’Carroll, 14. Conor Cox 15. Ciaráin Murtagh

Mayo (v Armagh)

1. C Reape

2. D McBrien, 3. R Brickenden, 4. J Coyne

5. S Coen, 6. C Loftus, 7. E Hession

8. M Ruane, 9. D O’Connor

10. J Carney, 11. B Tuohy, 12. J Flynn

13. A Orme, 14. J Carr, 15. R O’Donoghue

