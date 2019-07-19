Two changes to Kerry side for Donegal Super 8s showdown in Croke Park

The Kerry team before last weekend's opener in Killarney.

The Kerry team before last weekend's opener in Killarney.

KERRY MANAGER PETER Keane has made two changes to his side to face Donegal in their Super 8s showdown at Croke Park on Sunday [throw-in 4pm].

The Kingdom laid down a serious marker of intent in their Super 8s opener against Mayo last weekend, coming out on top on a scoreline of 1-22 to 0-15 in Killarney.

This time around, Jack Sherwood starts in midfield in place of Shane Enright while James O’Donoghue misses out with Graham O’Sullivan taking to the forward line in his absence.

Coming off the back of their 10-point victory over Mayo, the Kingdom will face a completely different challenge in Donegal, who’ve now won eight league and championship games on the spin.

The back-to-back Ulster champions haven’t been beaten since their 0-13 to 0-10 Division 2 defeat to Fermanagh on 24 February, where they were without a number of regulars.

Declan Bonner is yet to name his side for the clash at HQ, which acts as a Group 1 double-header with Meath and Mayo.

Source: Kerry GAA/Twitter.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

9. Jack Sherwood (Firies)

10. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare).

- Updated 21.14

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!