This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two changes to Kerry side for Donegal Super 8s showdown in Croke Park

Peter Keane has shown his hand ahead of Sunday.

By Emma Duffy Friday 19 Jul 2019, 9:11 PM
28 minutes ago 1,874 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4732206
The Kerry team before last weekend's opener in Killarney.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The Kerry team before last weekend's opener in Killarney.
The Kerry team before last weekend's opener in Killarney.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY MANAGER PETER Keane has made two changes to his side to face Donegal in their Super 8s showdown at Croke Park on Sunday [throw-in 4pm].

The Kingdom laid down a serious marker of intent in their Super 8s opener against Mayo last weekend, coming out on top on a scoreline of 1-22 to 0-15 in Killarney.

This time around, Jack Sherwood starts in midfield in place of Shane Enright while James O’Donoghue misses out with Graham O’Sullivan taking to the forward line in his absence.

Coming off the back of their 10-point victory over Mayo, the Kingdom will face a completely different challenge in Donegal, who’ve now won eight league and championship games on the spin.

The back-to-back Ulster champions haven’t been beaten since their 0-13 to 0-10 Division 2 defeat to Fermanagh on 24 February, where they were without a number of regulars.

Declan Bonner is yet to name his side for the clash at HQ, which acts as a Group 1 double-header with Meath and Mayo.

kerry Source: Kerry GAA/Twitter.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Jack Sherwood (Firies)

10. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare).

- Updated 21.14

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie