Keane rings the changes for Kerry's trip to Roscommon

Stephen O'Brien makes his first start of the season.

PETER KEANE HAS made wholesale changes to his Kerry team for Sunday’s Allianz National League Division 1 trip to play Roscommon.

Keane was expected to shuffle his pack following last weekend’s thrilling draw with Dublin, and has made six changes for Sunday’s game at Dr Hyde Park.

Graham O’Sullivan and Tom O’Sullivan come into the full-back line, while Jason Foley reverts to fullback.

Mike Breen comes in at wing-back for his first start of the campaign.

There’s further change in the forwards, as Stephen O’Brien also comes into the starting team for the first this this season at wing-forward, while Ronan Buckley is named at centre-forward.

The Clifford brothers, David and Paudie, start again in the full-forward line but are joined by Dr Crokes’ Tony Brosnan, who starts in the 14 jersey.

Kerry (v Roscommon)

1. Kieran Fitzgibbon (Kenmare Shamrocks)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

7. Mike Breen (Beaufort)

8. David Moran (Kerin’s O’Rahilly’s)

9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

11. Ronan Buckley (Listry)

12. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

15. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

