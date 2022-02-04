Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 4 February 2022
Three changes as Jack O'Connor names Kerry team to face Dublin

The sides face off in Tralee on Saturday night.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 4 Feb 2022, 9:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,803 Views 3 Comments
Jack O'Connor.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

KERRY HAVE MADE three changes to their starting team for Saturday’s Allianz League meeting with Dublin in Tralee. [Throw-in 7pm; Live on RTE Two.]

Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry start at midfield having missed last week’s draw with Kildare due to club commitments,  while Brian Ó Beaglaoich wing back starts at wing-back. 

Gavin White misses out through injury, while Killian Spillane and Micheál Burns are both on the bench. 

Sean O’Shea has been named at centre half-forward, having played in midfield against Kildare. His midfield partner from that game, Adrian Spillane, has also been named in the half-forward line. 

Kerry (vs Dublin)

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Dan O Donoghue (Spa, Killarney), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Gaeltacht)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil) 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)  11 .Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks) 12. Dara Moynihan (Spa, Killarney)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa) 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

