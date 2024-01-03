Six players set for first Kerry starts as Jack O'Connor names new-look side

SIX PLAYERS ARE set to make their first starts for Kerry in their pre-season McGrath Cup opener against Tipperary tonight.

Jack O’Connor has handed out several opportunities for the clash at Austin Stack Park, Tralee [throw-in 7.30pm].

Cillian Burke, Dylan Geaney and Keith Evans form a new-look half-forward line, with Seán O’Brien, Damien Bourke and Joey Nagle lining out in defence.

Born in 1999, Bourke is the eldest of the lot. He was a Sigerson Cup winner with UCC last year and captains the college in 2024. Geaney has starred for Dingle of late and is a cousin of Paul and brother of substitute Conor; Burke, Evans and O’Brien all caught the eye for Mid Kerry in ’23; while Nagle – like most of the others – has featured prominently for the Kingdom at underage level.

Six players are set to make their first starts for Kerry tonight.



Here's a quick scouting report on each of them 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/OLJgGMpq48 — Adam Moynihan (@AdamMoynihan) January 3, 2024

Graham O’Sullivan is the sole starter from their All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin last summer, with substitutes from that occasion, Killian Spillane, Michéal Burns and Mike Breen, joining him in tonight’s starting team.

Joe O’Connor features for the first time since the 2022 All-Ireland final, having recovered from a cruciate injury.

Advertisement

Seán O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien, Gavin White, Adrian Spillane, Dara Moynihan, Ronan Buckley, Jason Foley, Stephan Okunbor and Paul Murphy are among the recognisable names on the bench.

Tipperary have also shown their hand. 2020 Munster championship winning goalkeeper Evan Comerford is back on board, while Paddy Creedon and Shane Neville switch codes at inter-county level having represented the Tipp hurlers last year.

Creedon is named at full-forward for tonight’s meeting, with Neville among the substitutes.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks), 3. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 4. Damian Bourke (Na Gaeil)

5. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

8. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Keith Evans (Cill), 11. Dylan Geaney (Dingle), 12. Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine)

13. Killian Spillane (Templenoe), 14. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk) 15. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes).

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden Kilfeacle), 3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), 4. Rory O’Dowd (Clonmel Commercials)

5. Stephen Grogan (Cahir), 6. James Morris (Clonmel Commercials), 7. Kieran Costello (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Teddy Doyle (Ballina), 9. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

10. Emmet Moloney (Drom&Inch), 11. Jack Kennedy (JK Brackens), 12. Cathal Deely (Clonmel Commercials)

13. Rian Quigley (Moyle Rovers), 14. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), 15. Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials).