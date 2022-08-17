Kerry close to appointing Tomás Ó Sé as U20 football manager

Ó Sé was involved with Offaly this season, but was not interested in taking the manager's job.

KERRY GREAT TOMÁS Ó SÉ is in line to be named as the county’s new U20 football manager.

Barring any late complications, Ó Sé’s appointment could be made as early as next Tuesday night at the rescheduled Kerry County Committee meeting, which has been brought forward from September according to sources close to the Kingdom county board.

The five-time All-Ireland winner and five-time All-Star will replace former teammate Declan O’Sullivan who stepped down due to work commitments in July.

The first hint of Ó Sé’s interest in the Kerry vacancy is thought to have come as he indicated that he was not interested in replacing John Maughan as Offaly senior football manager, citing travel and change of work commitments as the reason.

He is expected to be appointed on two-year term with Seamus Moynihan among those already linked as part of a potential backroom team.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom may also be on the hunt for a new minor football manager with James Costello expected to end his involvement after four years in charge, while Stephen Molumphy is understood to be staying on as the county’s senior hurling manager despite speculation earlier this summer linking him with a return to his native Waterford.