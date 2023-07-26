'Respiratory problem' rules Kerry forward Brosnan out of All-Ireland final

TONY BROSNAN HAS been ruled out of Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Dublin due to a ‘recurring respiratory problem’.

The Dr Crokes forward has featured regularly in this summer’s championship, coming off the bench in the 55th minute of the semi-final win over Derry.

But he will now have to sit out the final clash in Croke Park as Kerry seek to retain Sam Maguire.

Tony Brosnan – Statement from Kerry County Board.https://t.co/Da3Vjhocos pic.twitter.com/K39Z8i3kTm — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) July 26, 2023

A Kerry GAA statement released this evening confirmed Brosnan’s unavailability.

“Unfortunately, Kerry senior player Tony Brosnan will be unavailable for selection for Sunday’s All Ireland final v Dublin in Croke Park.

“The sharpshooter from Dr. Crokes is suffering from a recurring respiratory problem and will be out of action for this weekend. This is of course hugely disappointing for Tony himself, his family, the whole Kerry team and our supporters.

“We at Kerry GAA wish to firstly offer Tony best wishes for a speedy recovery and also acknowledge his contribution and commitment to this Kerry squad over the season thus far. We all hope to see Tony on the pitch again very soon.”