INPHO Tyrone, Kerry, Armagh and Monaghan all in action today.
Poll: Who do you think will win Saturday's All-Ireland football quarter-finals?
A huge day of action awaits in Croke Park.
33 minutes ago

THE FIRST TWO places in the semi-finals of this year’s All-Ireland senior football championship are up for grabs today.

The opening game at 3.45pm in Croke Park pits 2022 Sam Maguire winners Kerry against the 2021 champions Tyrone. It’s a repeat of the semi-final tussle of two years ago where Tyrone won out after extra-time.

Then the second part of the double-header at 6pm sees Ulster rivals Armagh take on Monaghan, with managers Kieran McGeeney and Vinny Corey both bidding to reach the last four.

But who do you think will advance?

Let us know.


Poll Results:

Kerry and Armagh (248)
Tyrone and Armagh (82)
Kerry and Monaghan (65)
Tyrone and Monaghan (31)




