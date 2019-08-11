Poll: Who will the All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone?

A place in the All-Ireland final is up for grabs in Croke Park this afternoon.

TWO FAMILIAR FOES will do battle once again in the All-Ireland semi-final today.

Tyrone contested last year’s All-Ireland decider but will have to overcome a strong Kerry outfit to get back to that stage in 2019.

Mickey Harte’s charges come into this crunch tie after easing their way through the Super 8s with two wins from three outings, finishing second to Dublin in Group 2.

The sides engaged in a bit of shadow boxing last weekend where Dublin edged out a peculiar final-round tie in Omagh.

After faltering at this hurdle last year, Kerry came through the Super 8s as group winners this time around.

They got their All-Ireland quarter-final series off to the best possible start with an emphatic win over Mayo, before Donegal held them to a thrilling draw on a wet and miserable day in Croke Park.

An eight-point win over Meath cemented their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals where they will hope to progress to a first All-Ireland decider in four years.

Will Tyrone make back-to-back All-Ireland finals, or will Kerry get the better of their rivals from Ulster?

