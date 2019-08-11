This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 11 August, 2019
Poll: Who will the All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone?

Mickey Harte’s side will be hoping to return to the decider at the expense of the Kingdom.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 7:15 AM
26 minutes ago 423 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4757550
A place in the All-Ireland final is up for grabs in Croke Park this afternoon.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
A place in the All-Ireland final is up for grabs in Croke Park this afternoon.
A place in the All-Ireland final is up for grabs in Croke Park this afternoon.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TWO FAMILIAR FOES will do battle once again in the All-Ireland semi-final today.

Tyrone contested last year’s All-Ireland decider but will have to overcome a strong Kerry outfit to get back to that stage in 2019.

Mickey Harte’s charges come into this crunch tie after easing their way through the Super 8s with two wins from three outings, finishing second to Dublin in Group 2.

The sides engaged in a bit of shadow boxing last weekend where Dublin edged out a peculiar final-round tie in Omagh.

After faltering at this hurdle last year, Kerry came through the Super 8s as group winners this time around.

They got their All-Ireland quarter-final series off to the best possible start with an emphatic win over Mayo, before Donegal held them to a thrilling draw on a wet and miserable day in Croke Park.

An eight-point win over Meath cemented their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals where they will hope to progress to a first All-Ireland decider in four years.

Will Tyrone make back-to-back All-Ireland finals, or will Kerry get the better of their rivals from Ulster?


Poll Results:

Kerry (212)
Tyrone (61)
Draw (10)



