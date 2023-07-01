LIVE: Kerry v Tyrone, All-Ireland SFC quarter-final

Here’s the teams named to start, we’ll keep you posted if there’s any changes.
Kerry
1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
5. Paul Murphy (Dingle), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)
8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)
13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), Paul Geaney (Dingle)
Tyrone
1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)
2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland), 3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran), 4. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)
5. Cormac Quinn (Errigal Ciaran), 6. Michael O’Neill (Ardbe), 7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)
8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan), 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)
10. Conor Meyler (Omagh), 11. Ruairí Canavan (Errigal Ciaran), 12. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)
13. Darren McCurry (Edendork), 14. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick), 15. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran)
Afternoon all and welcome along to Croke Park. The countdown is on to 3.45pm when a blockbuster All-Ireland quarter-final weekend begins.
It’s the last two winners of the Sam Maguire in opposition first, 2022 champions Kerry meeting 2021 victors Tyrone.
A marquee pairing to commence a huge two days of football action.