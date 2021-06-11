O'Shea returns for Kerry's semi-final meeting with Tyrone

KERRY MANAGER PETER Keane has made four changes to his team for Saturday’s Allianz National Football League Division 1 semi-final meeting with Tyrone.
There’s no room for David Moran or Tony Brosnan for the game at Fitzgerald Stadium, but Seán O’Shea returns to take his place at centre-forward.
Graham O’Sullivan and Ronan Buckley also drop out as Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane and Dara Moynihan all come back into the team.
Kerry (v Tyrone):
Kieran Fitzgibbon;
Brian O Beaglaoich, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan;
Mike Breen, Gavin Crowley, Gavin White;
Diarmuid O’Connor, Adrian Spillane;
Stephen O’Brien, Sean O’Shea, Paul Geaney;
David Clifford, Dara Moynihan, Paudie Clifford.
