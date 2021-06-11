BE PART OF THE TEAM

O'Shea returns for Kerry's semi-final meeting with Tyrone

There’s no room for David Moran or Tony Brosnan in the Kerry team.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Jun 2021, 10:16 PM
Kerry's Seán O'Shea.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY MANAGER PETER Keane has made four changes to his team for Saturday’s Allianz National Football League Division 1 semi-final meeting with Tyrone.

There’s no room for David Moran or Tony Brosnan for the game at Fitzgerald Stadium, but Seán O’Shea returns to take his place at centre-forward.

Graham O’Sullivan and Ronan Buckley also drop out as Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane and Dara Moynihan all come back into the team.

Kerry (v Tyrone):

Kieran Fitzgibbon;

Brian O Beaglaoich, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan;

Mike Breen, Gavin Crowley, Gavin White;

Diarmuid O’Connor, Adrian Spillane;

Stephen O’Brien, Sean O’Shea, Paul Geaney;

David Clifford, Dara Moynihan, Paudie Clifford.


