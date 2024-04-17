Dillon stars with 1-5 as Kerry U20s lay down a marker against Cork

Cork 0-11

Kerry 1-12

FIRST BLOOD TO Kerry. Tomás Ó Sé’s U20 footballers laid down a marker for a potential Munster final rematch with a four-point victory away to Cork.

Cormac Dillon kicked 1-5, including two superb 45s into a bitter gale, in this clash which served up a healthy appetiser for Saturday’s main course in Killarney.

Cork were outscored 0-6 to 0-5 playing with the elements in the second half as they never held their form after a fast start.

The Kingdom must still get a result against Tipperary before their final berth is copper-fastened but they top the table, with Cork second, heading into the last round.

Luke Crowley, son of All-Ireland winner Johnny, was a late addition to the line-up but he kicked Kerry’s opening pair off his left and right, although the latter was just too high to find the net from close range. He would go on to assist a goal and a mark by half-time.

Cork were facing into the wind but they pulled three points clear by the end of the opening quarter. Captain Hugh O’Connor was pushed into the edge of the square and he slotted a quartet, comprising two frees, a mark, and a sublime stutter-step point. A tremendous Aaron O’Sullivan point and another from Ed Myers made it 0-6 to 0-3.

But they wouldn’t score again before half-time. Kerry began to turn over possession at will in the middle third and restricted them to two shots in that second quarter.

Roving corner-back Gearóid Evans landed a huge curler, Tomás Kennedy converted a mark, and Dillon added a free to level.

The lead goal arrived in the 29th minute. From an Eddie Healy turnover on his own 14, Kerry countered. Crowley, who had tracked back to assist the turnover, created the goal by slipping a perfect pass for Dillon’s reverse run. He did the rest. 1-6 to 0-6 at the break.

Cork were back within one after another fine O’Connor point and a tap-over Luke O’Herlihy free.

But Kerry made light of the elements against them with some clinical kicking for the next four. Substitute Maidhcí Lynch, not long on, spun one over off the outside of his boot, midfielder Healy battled through for another, and Dillon nailed two placed balls. 1-10 to 0-8 now.

O’Connor’s sixth and Evans’ second cancelled each other out before Dara Sheedy and Ross Corkery, with his first touch from a free, brought Cork within a goal.

Kerry came closer to that clincher with John Kelliher’s shot saved by Mikey O’Connell before Dillon iced it from the 45.

Scorers for Cork: Hugh O’Connor 0-6 (2f, 1m), Aaron O’Sullivan 0-1, Ed Myers 0-1, Luke O’Herlihy 0-1 (f), Dara Sheedy 0-1, Ross Corkery 0-1 (f).

Scorers for Kerry: Cormac Dillon 1-5 (0-3f, 0-2 45s), Gearóid Evans 0-2, Luke Crowley 0-2, Eddie Healy 0-1, Tomás Kennedy 0-1 (m), Maidhcí Lynch 0-1.

Cork

1. Mikey O’Connell (St Michael’s)

2. Dan Twomey (Ballinascarthy), 3. Shane O’Connell (Kilshannig), 4. Mark Óg O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues)

5. Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers), 6. David Buckley (Douglas), 7. Sam Copps (Mallow)

8. Darragh O’Brien (Glanworth), 9. Michael McSweeney (Knocknagree)

10. Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers), 11. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket, capt), 12. Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue)

13. Olan Corcoran (St Mary’s), 14. Ed Myers (Naomh Abán), 22. Luke O’Herlihy (St Michael’s)

Subs:

15. Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues) for O’Herlihy (42)

20. Niall Kelly (Newcestown) for Hayes (46)

23. Jack O’Neill (Castlehaven) for McSweeney (53)

24. Ross Corkery (Nemo Rangers) for Myers (56)

19. Rory Kavanagh (St Michael’s) for A O’Sullivan (60)

Kerry

1. Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks)

4. Gearóid Evans (Kill), 2. Ryan Diggin (Laune Rangers), 3. Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin)

5. Charlie Keating (Dr Crokes), 6. Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare Shamrocks), 7. Cian Lynch (Glenflesk)

8. Rob Stack (Beale), 9. Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets)

11. Odhrán Ferris (Ardfert), 10. Evan Boyle (Ballyduff), 12. Daniel Kirby (Austin Stacks)

13. Cormac Dillon (Duagh), 14. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys), 20. Luke Crowley (Glenflesk)

Subs:

17. Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks) for Ferris (26)

23. John Kelliher (Glenflesk) for Boyle (37)

22. Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes) for Diggin (42)

21. Fionn Murphy (Rathmore) for Kirby (56)

15. Aidan Crowley (Templenoe) for L Crowley (56)

Referee: Niall Quinn (Clare)