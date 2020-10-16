BE PART OF THE TEAM

Kerry U20 footballers hit by Covid-19 case a day before All-Ireland semi-final

A number of the player’s team-mates are also now self-isolating, with tomorrow’s last-four tie against Galway set to go ahead.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Oct 2020, 3:09 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY GAA HAVE revealed that a member of the county’s U20 football panel has tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of their All-Ireland semi-final clash. 

John Sugrue’s side are due to take on Galway at the Limerick IT Gaelic Grounds tomorrow afternoon (4pm), a tie that originally had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic. 

In a statement, the team’s management say that they have also instructed a number of players who were in contact with the individual to self-isolate ahead of contact tracing by the HSE. 

There has been no indication that the game will be called off as a result, so it looks set to go ahead as things stand. 

“This decision by management is taken in the interest of public health and these panel members will only re-join the panel when deemed safe to do so by the HSE,” Kerry add. 

“The U20 management and panel have at all times strictly adhered to HSE and public health guidelines.”

Tyrone face Dublin at Kingspan Breffni Park in tomorrow’s other semi-final (2.30pm).

