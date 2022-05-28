Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 28 May 2022
Advertisement

Finn notches 1-3 as Cork retain Munster title in Killarney

A five-point victory for the Leesiders against Kerry.

By Ger McCarthy Saturday 28 May 2022, 2:56 PM
8 minutes ago 175 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5776659
Cork's Orla Finn.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Cork's Orla Finn.
Cork's Orla Finn.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Kerry 1-9

Cork 2-11

ORLA FINN SCORED 1-3 and Cork retained their TG4 Munster SFC title at the expense of Kerry at a sun-kissed Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

The Kingdom were guilty of kicking six wides during an entertaining opening quarter in which they dominated possession. Cork proved more clinical in front of goal, however, Finn and Libby Coppinger points preceeded an Emma Cleary penalty to make it 1-2 to 0-3 after 15 minutes.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartcaigh, Anna Galvin and Lorraine Scanlon scored to keep Kerry on the front foot before the former and Áine Terry O’Sullivan exchanged scores.

Then, in the 22nd minute, Ní Mhuircheartcaigh reacted quickest to a Meabh O’Sullivan save and found the net from close range.
Cork’s reaction was positive with Áine Terry O’Sullivan and Doireann O’Sullivan (free) making it 1-5 to 1-4. A superb Cork move ended with Ciara O’Sullivan releasing Finn who made no mistake with a rasping finish to the net. The Kinsale forward added a terrific point and Cork went in at half-time leading by 2-6 to 1-4.

sisters-roisin-doireann-maebh-and-ciara-osullivan Sisters Róisín, Doireann, Maebh and Ciara O’Sullivan of Cork. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Danielle O’Leary got Kerry’s first score of the second period and a series of turnovers enabled the Kingdom enjoy a purple patch. Yet, the hosts failure to capitalise allowed Cork reassert control.

Doireann O’Sullivan and Louise Ní Mhuircheataigh exchanged frees as Cork maintained their four-point advantage heading into the final quarter.

Ní Mhuircheataigh (free) and O’Leary brought Kerry to within two but Laura O’Mahony responded with a fisted point and Finn (free) quickly restored their team’s advantage.

Cork finished strongly with late scores from Áine Terry O’Sullivan and Rachel Leahy cementing a deserved victory.

Scorers – Cork: O Finn 1-3 (0-1f), E Cleary 1-0 (1-0 pen), Á T O’Sullivan 0-3, D O’Sullivan 0-2 (0-2f), L Coppinger, L O’Mahony and R Leahy 0-1 each.

Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartcaigh 1-4 (0-3f), D O’Leary 0-2, A Galvin, L Scanlon and P McCarthy 0-1 each.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; R Phelan, E Meaney, S Leahy; M Duggan, M O’Callaghan, L O’Mahony; A Hutchings, S Kelly; E Cleary, C O’Sullivan, L Coppinger; Á T O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, O Finn.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Subs: K Quirke for S Kelly (33), R Leahy for Cleary (45), M Cahalane for S Leahy (45), E Scally for D O’Sullivan (51), A O’Mahony for L O’Mahony (57).

KERRY: C Butler; C O’Brien, K Cronin, E Lynch; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; A Galvin, C Lynch; D O’Leary, N Carmody, L Scanlon; N Ní Chonchúir, E McGlynn, L Ní Mhuircheartcaigh.

Subs: P McCarthy for McGlynn (22), M O’Connell for O’Brien (30), K Brosnan for Ní Chonchúir (43), S O’Shea for A O’Connell (56).

Referee: P Smith (Waterford)

About the author:

About the author
Ger McCarthy
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie