Will it be revenge for Kerry or can Cork repeat the shock of last season?
Here’s how the two sides line out today, with Kerry making two changes and Cork one change to their originally named teams.
Cork change with Michael Hurley in for Paul Walsh.— Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole13) July 25, 2021
Kerry bring in Paul Murphy and Jack Barry for Gavin Crowley and Micheál Burns.
Kerry: Shane Ryan; Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Michael Breen, Paul Murphy, Gavin White; David Moran, Diarmuid O’Connor; Jack Barry, Seán O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Paudie Clifford.
Cork: Mícheál Martin; Kevin O’Donovan, Sean Meehan, Kevin Flahive; Cian Kiely, Sean Powter, Mattie Taylor; Ian Maguire, Michael Hurley; John O’Rourke, Ruairi Deane, Brian Hartnett; Luke Connolly, Brian Hurley, Daniel Dineen.
How’s everyone? It’s Munster football final day in Killarney and the province’s marquee fixture is about to go down again.
Will it be revenge for hosts Kerry or can Cork, who shocked them in the championship last year, become the first team to win on Kerry soil in 1995?
